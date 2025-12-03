Blinkit Now Lets You Add Items After Payment: All Details & User Reactions

In a move that directly tackles one of the most common frustrations in 10-minute grocery delivery, Blinkit has introduced a feature that allows customers to add extra items even after checkout, with zero extra delivery charges and no need for a second order.

The update, personally announced by CEO Albinder Dhindsa on X, is already being hailed as the kind of practical innovation that sets Blinkit apart in India’s hyper-competitive quick commerce race.

What the New Feature Actually Does

Customers can now keep adding products to their cart while the order is being picked and packed at the dark store. As long as the picker hasn’t finished packing, new items get bundled into the same delivery at no additional cost.

Blinkit says the window typically stays open for a couple of minutes after payment, long enough to grab that forgotten milk packet or packet of biscuits.

Albinder Dhindsa wrote on X:

“You can now add more items after ordering. Many of you asked for this, and we’ve now made it possible to include more items while your order is being packed. There’s no additional delivery charge, and you won’t need to place a second order just because you missed something. Please share your feedback with me if you think we can make it better.”

Instant reactions from Users on X

The reaction was swift and overwhelmingly positive:

A user wrote:

“Zomato and BlinkIt are probably the only apps where I consistently see real, meaningful innovation that actually helps people.”

Another user commented:

“Great update. This fixes one of the biggest pain points in quick commerce. Adding items mid order without extra fees is a huge win for users.”

A user wrote, “This is what I’m expecting from quick commerce… every time after payment.. I forgot to add something. Great option.”

Even users of rival apps admitted the feature is a winner. One wrote under the post:

“Thanks bro, much needed feature. Wait a second but I use Zepto only”

A Few Early Suggestions and Complaints

Not everyone was 100% satisfied. Some users want the add-on window extended:

One commented:

“I think it’s for 30 seconds only. It’s too less… ‘add to order’ feature should be available for at least two minutes, or till the time delivery guy departs, whichever is earlier.”

Others flagged existing pain points while appreciating the update.

“That’s awesome. But on order above ₹200 why there is a handling charge? I think Swiggy does not charge above ₹200 on Instamart orders.”

Another long-time request resurfaced; bulk return of used Blinkit bags for recycling, with a user suggesting delivery partners collect them once customers accumulate around 100 bags.

Bigger Picture: Quick Commerce Keeps Raising the Bar

The “add after order” feature lands months after Blinkit rolled out India’s first parental controls for quick commerce and continues a streak of user-first updates.

Meanwhile, competitors aren’t sitting still:

Zepto is piloting “Super Mall” for premium products and “Zepto Diagnostics” lab tests

Swiggy Instamart launched “Maxxsaver” bundles and expanded “Food on Train” to 122 stations