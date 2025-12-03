Historic Crash: Rupee Falls Below 90 - Uday Kotak Says ‘Time To Wake Up’

The Indian rupee breached the psychologically important 90-per-dollar mark for the first time on Wednesday. During intra-day trading, it hit a record low of 90.13 before recovering slightly and closing on a weaker note.

The rapid depreciation sparked renewed risk aversion among investors, dragging domestic benchmark indices away from their recent all-time highs. Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex extended their corrective phase for the second consecutive session, reflecting growing unease in the equity markets.

Veteran banker Uday Kotak commented on the rupee’s sharp fall, pointing to the immediate trigger while offering a longer-term perspective:

"Foreign selling of Indian stocks, both FPI & PE under FDI. Indian investors buying. Time will tell who is smarter. For now foreigners seem smarter. 1 year nifty $ return is 0. But this a long game. Time for Indian business to shake out of comfort zone."

In essence, Kotak highlighted relentless foreign portfolio and private-equity outflows (even under the FDI route) against strong buying from domestic institutions and retail investors.

Over the past year, dollar-adjusted returns on the Nifty have been flat, making foreign investors appear prescient in the short term. However, he described the India growth story as a “long game” and urged Indian corporates to move out of their comfort zone to remain globally competitive.

