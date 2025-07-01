Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani Top List As India’s 10 Richest Add Rs 2.18 Lakh Crore In Six Months Of 2025

Updated 1 July 2025 at 12:55 IST
Bloomberg Billionaires Index: India’s wealthiest industrialists have seen major shifts in their fortunes this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the daily net worth of the world’s richest people.
Together, India’s ten richest people now hold a combined wealth of Rs 36.36 lakh crore (about $428 billion). In just the first half of 2025, some of these billionaires have gained or lost thousands of crores as markets and industries shifted.
So far in 2025, the combined wealth of India’s ten richest people has increased by about Rs 2.18 lakh crore. Mukesh Ambani led the gains by adding Rs 1.58 lakh crore to his fortune, followed by Gautam Adani and Sunil Mittal. Some billionaires, like Shiv Nadar, Shapoor Mistry, Azim Premji, and Dilip Shanghvi, saw their net worth decline.
Overall, despite a few losses, most of the country’s top business leaders have become richer in the first half of the year.
Published 1 July 2025 at 12:55 IST