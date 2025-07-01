Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani Top List As India’s 10 Richest Add Rs 2.18 Lakh Crore In Six Months Of 2025

Bloomberg Billionaires Index: India’s wealthiest industrialists have seen major shifts in their fortunes this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the daily net worth of the world’s richest people.

Together, India’s ten richest people now hold a combined wealth of Rs 36.36 lakh crore (about $428 billion). In just the first half of 2025, some of these billionaires have gained or lost thousands of crores as markets and industries shifted.

List Of Top 10 Indian Billionaires

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, remains the country’s wealthiest individual with a net worth of Rs 9.26 lakh crore ($109 billion). Reliance operates across energy, retail, and telecom. So far in 2025, Ambani has added Rs 1.58 lakh crore to his wealth, as strong refining margins and robust consumer business helped drive profits higher.

Gautam Adani, who leads the Adani Group spanning ports, logistics, energy, and airports, follows with Rs 7.23 lakh crore ($85.1 billion). His net worth has increased by Rs 54,000 crore this year, reflecting steady growth in infrastructure projects.

Shiv Nadar, founder of IT services giant HCL Technologies, is third with Rs 3.43 lakh crore ($40.4 billion). He has lost Rs 23,000 crore in 2025 as global technology stocks have faced a downturn.

Shapoor Mistry, whose family controls the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and holds a large stake in Tata Sons, has Rs 3.02 lakh crore ($35.6 billion). His fortune has declined by Rs 25,000 crore this year.

Savitri Jindal, who leads the OP Jindal Group in steel and power, is India’s richest woman with Rs 2.77 lakh crore ($32.6 billion). She has added about Rs 2,500 crore to her wealth in 2025.

Sunil Mittal, chairman of Bharti Airtel, holds Rs 2.55 lakh crore ($30 billion). His fortune rose by Rs 52,000 crore this year, helped by growth in India’s booming telecom market.

Azim Premji, who built Wipro into a global IT powerhouse, has a net worth of Rs 2.42 lakh crore ($28.5 billion). He has lost Rs 20,000 crore in 2025 amid softer demand for technology services.

Dilip Shanghvi, founder of Sun Pharma, India’s largest drugmaker, has Rs 2.23 lakh crore ($26.2 billion). His wealth has fallen by Rs 28,000 crore this year.

Kumar Birla of the Aditya Birla Group holds Rs 1.78 lakh crore ($21 billion), having added Rs 17,000 crore to his fortune in 2025.

Radhakishan Damani, founder of the DMart retail chain, rounds out the top ten with Rs 1.70 lakh crore ($20 billion), boosted by an increase of Rs 31,000 crore this year.

Top 10 Billionaires Add Rs 2.18 Lakh Crore

So far in 2025, the combined wealth of India’s ten richest people has increased by about Rs 2.18 lakh crore. Mukesh Ambani led the gains by adding Rs 1.58 lakh crore to his fortune, followed by Gautam Adani and Sunil Mittal. Some billionaires, like Shiv Nadar, Shapoor Mistry, Azim Premji, and Dilip Shanghvi, saw their net worth decline.