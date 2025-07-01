Driving an Old Car in Delhi? From July 1, You May Be Barred from Fueling Up: Here's Why

In a major step to tackle vehicular pollution in the city, the Delhi government will stop the sale of petrol and diesel to end-of-life (EoL) or over-age vehicles starting July 1 as part of a new enforcement drive by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Petrol pump operators confirmed on Monday that Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and other devices linked to the transport ministry’s database have been installed at fuel stations.

It is to be mentioned that CAQM undertakes action for the prevention and control of Air pollution in Delhi-NCR & Adjoining Areas which impacts the air quality of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

This initiative will later be extended to Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, and Sonipat from November 1, 2025. The remaining districts in the National Capital Region (NCR) will follow suit from April 1, 2026. As per a report by ANI, ANPR systems have already been deployed at around 500 fuel stations across Delhi. These cameras automatically scan license plates and check them against the central ‘VAHAN’ database to determine a vehicle’s fuel type, registration age, and compliance with emission norms, as per the report.

Notably, vehicles older than 10 years (diesel) or 15 years (petrol) are classified as EoL and flagged for enforcement.

Dr. Virendra Sharma, a member of the CAQM, while talking to reporters, revealed that the system has scanned 3.63 crore vehicles to date, of which 4.9 lakh were flagged as EoL. Additionally, 29.52 lakh vehicles have renewed their Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCCs), generating penalties totaling Rs 168 crore so far, revealed Sharma.

To ensure compliance, 100 dedicated enforcement teams from the Delhi Transport Department are monitoring data to pinpoint fuel stations with the highest incidences of EoL vehicles.

“Old BS-standard vehicles are a major source of air pollution in Delhi and the NCR. With a transparent, digital, and accountable system in place, we now have the infrastructure to act effectively. This system will also be used at toll booths going forward,” Dr. Sharma said.

Once an EoL vehicle is detected at a fuel station, the system immediately notifies the operator, who is then required to deny refuelling. The incident is recorded and relayed to enforcement authorities for further steps, which could include vehicle impounding and eventual scrapping, as per the report.

