Blue Dart Share Price: Radhakishan Damani Backed Stock Price Nosedives Nearly 6%- Here's Why

The shares of logistics major Blue Dart Express dipped nearly 6 per cent on Tuesday to hit an intra-day low of Rs 6784.50 after the company posted an unimpressive quarter ended March 2025 results.

The counter has fallen 1.5 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. Blue Dart Express has a total market capitalisation of Rs 16,271.19 crore, as per BSE Sensex data.

Blue Dart Express Q4FY25 Result

The Mumbai-headquartered logistics major registered a 29 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 55.15 crore for the quarter ended March FY25. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 77.78 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations rose 7.13 per cent to Rs 1,417.32 crore in the March Quarter as against Rs 1,322.87 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year. Its total expenses in the Q4FY25 rose 9.72 per cent to Rs 1,348.55 crore.



For the entire 2024-25, Blue Dart Express' profit fell 16.14 per cent to Rs 252.42 crore from Rs 301.01 crore a year ago. Blue Dart Express' total consolidated income rose 8.3 per cent to Rs 5,762.16 crore.

Blue Dart Express On Its Q4FY25 Performance

Speaking on the company's Q4 FY25 performance, Balfour Manuel, MD at Blue Dart Express, said, "Our focus in FY25 was on delivering consistency, maintaining service quality, and enhancing our offering strength with significant investments towards our aviation capabilities and infrastructure, an approach that will continue as we gear up for the future."



"As we look ahead to FY26, we remain cautiously optimistic amid ongoing external uncertainties. Nonetheless, Blue Dart will continue to invest in expanding our network, advancing digital capabilities, and embedding sustainable practices," he said.

The Damani Factor Buoys Investor Confidence In DMart