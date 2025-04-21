Boeing Tackles 737 MAX Nuts-and-Bolts Shortage Amid Tariff Strain

American aircraft manufacturer Boeing has managed to secure a new supply of essential fasteners used in the production of its 737 MAX aircraft, reported Reuters. With this move, the aircraft manufacturer narrowly averted a potential disruption to one of its most important manufacturing lines, as per sources familiar with the situation.

The aircraft maker, which competes with Airbus globally, had been facing a shortage of specific bolts and nuts used to attach landing gear assemblies on its bestselling jets, according to Reuters.

Incidentally, A Chinese airline named Xiamen Airlines returned a brand-new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to the United States due to high tariffs on all imports from the United States amid an escalating global trade war.

What Caused shortage issues?

The shortage stemmed from a fire in February at a key supplier’s facility — SPS Technologies, located near Philadelphia — which manufactures a number of proprietary components for Boeing.

It is pertinent to note that SPS has historically been the sole provider for as many as 40 critical parts.

Despite running low on some fasteners, Boeing managed to secure additional inventory, albeit at higher costs. One source noted that prices for these specialized components, some of which already cost hundreds of dollars, could increase further due to raw material and labour expenses.

A Boeing spokesperson acknowledged the issue, stating that the company is “actively managing” fastener supply but doesn’t expect any immediate effect on output. However, had the shortage persisted, it could have impacted the assembly of the 737 MAX, which is currently under tight regulatory oversight and is expected to ramp up production in the coming months.

Boeing has been working toward increasing monthly output of the 737 MAX from 38 to 42 units by the end of the year. The fire at SPS has intensified concerns across the aerospace sector, with other manufacturers also facing difficulties sourcing specific parts. It was recently reported that