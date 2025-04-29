BOI Q4 Results, Dividend 2025 Date And Time: Check Earnings Schedule Of Public Sector Bank

BOI Q4 Results Date & Time: Bank of India, a public sector bank, has announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) along with the dividend of the fiscal year 2024-25 on Friday, May 9, 2025.

“ We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be held on Friday, 9th May 2025”, as per the exchange filing.

BOI Q4 Results 2025 Date

The Bank of India has announced that it will declare its Q4 results 2025 for the year ending on 31 March 2025.



“Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Bank (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter / Financial Year ended 31st March, 2025” as per exchange filing.

BOI Dividend Date 2025

The company has also announced that it will declare its dividend for the Q4 results for the year ending on 31 March 2025.



“Recommend consideration of Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25, if any, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Bank,” as per the exchange filing.

BOI Trading Window For Q4 2025

The company also announced the code of conduct for the Prohibition of Insider Trading, which will open after the announcement of Q4 results.



“The trading window for the Designated Persons and their relatives, which was closed from 1st April, 2025, shall open 48 hours after the declaration of financial results in view of the aforesaid Board Meeting”, the filing reads.

BOI Share Price Today