‘Bold Decision That Will Change History’: Netanyahu Hails Trump’s Strike on Iran's Nuclear Sites

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday praised US President Donald Trump for launching what he called a “very successful” military operation against Iran’s key nuclear facilities, calling the decision a "pivot of history" that would reshape the Middle East and beyond.



In a video address posted on X (ly Twitter), Netanyahu said, "Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history."



“Peace Through Strength”: Netanyahu Thanks Trump

Netanyahu reiterated his longstanding phrase shared with Trump—“Peace through strength”—and said the US acted with unmatched power during the joint phase of military action against Iran. He credited Trump’s leadership for sending a strong message to Tehran.



"In tonight's action against Iran's nuclear facilities, America has been truly unsurpassed. It has done what no other country on Earth could do. History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime the world's most dangerous weapons," Netanyahu added.





He concluded the address with: “God bless America. God bless Israel. And may God bless our unshakable alliance, our unbreakable faith.”

Trump Confirms Airstrikes, Calls It “Historic Moment”

Donald Trump, posting on Truth Social, said: “A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. This is a HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR.”





Trump also confirmed that six bunker-buster bombs were deployed on Fordow and that 30 Tomahawk missiles were fired on other major nuclear sites, including Natanz and Esfahan. He is expected to address the nation at 10 PM local time about the mission.