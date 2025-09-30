Updated 30 September 2025 at 14:15 IST
Bollywood Actor Pankaj Tripathi And Family Buy Two Luxury Homes In Mumbai Worth Rs 10.85 Crore — All You Need to Know
Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi has purchased two prime residential apartments in Mumbai, investing a total of ₹10.85 crore. He was accompanied by his wife, Mridula Tripathi, and their daughter, Aashi Tripathi. This information is based on property registration documents available on the website of the Inspector General of Registration, as reviewed by Square Yards.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
In a recent development, renowned Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi, alongside his wife Mridula Tripathi and their daughter Aashi Tripathi, has purchased two prime residential apartments in Mumbai, amounting to a total investment of ₹10.85 crore.
This information comes from property registration documents on the website of the Inspector General of Registration, reviewed by Square Yards.
Apartment 1: Seabliss Building, Andheri West
The first property, acquired for Rs 9.98 crore, is situated in the Seabliss Building located in Andheri West. This apartment boasts a RERA carpet area of 188.22 square meters (approximately 2,026 square feet) and includes a balcony area of 32.14 square meters (around 346 square feet), bringing the total area to 220.36 square meters (approximately 2,372 square feet).
The transaction also includes three designated car parking spaces. The deal, which was registered in July 2025, incurred a stamp duty fee of ₹59.89 lakh and registration charges amounting to ₹30,000.
Apartment 2: Aashapura Heritage, Kandivali West
The second apartment was purchased by Mridula Tripathi and their daughter for ₹87 lakh, located in Aashapura Heritage in Kandivali West.
This unit features a RERA carpet area of 39.48 square meters (around 424.95 square feet). The transaction, registered in September 2025, involved a stamp duty payment of ₹4.35 lakh along with registration charges of ₹30,000.
About Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi is celebrated for his impactful performances in a range of Hindi films and web series, including notable titles such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Stree, Ludo, and Mirzapur.
His natural acting style and ability to convey complex characters have earned him significant acclaim in the Indian film industry.
Published By : Tuhin Patel
Published On: 30 September 2025 at 14:15 IST