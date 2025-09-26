Kartik Aaryan, With Parents, Buys Andheri West Office Space for Rs 13 Crore - Details

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, along with his parents, Mala Tiwari and Manish Tiwari, recently purchased an office space in Andheri West, Mumbai, for Rs. 13 crore.

The deal, registered in September 2025, was reported by Square Yards based on documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR).

Office Space Details and Features

The office, located in Signature by Lotus, has a carpet area of about 1,905 sq. ft. (176.98 sq. m.) and a built-up area of roughly 2,095 sq. ft. (194.67 sq. m.).

It also comes with three parking spaces, a big plus in a crowded city like Mumbai. The purchase involved a stamp duty of Rs. 78 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

The Importance of the Location

For businesses and homes, Andheri West is one of the most proffered spots which is well connected by roads, metro and trains and is close to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

It is also a sought-after option for companies and professionals because of its proximity to major business hubs like Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), SEEPZ, and Lower Pare.

The closeness of these areas drives up the need for both residential and commercial real estate.

Professionals are increasingly looking for homes near their workplaces, while businesses gain a significant advantage from being located near vital commercial centers.

Kartik, Box Office and Real Estate

Kartik Aaryan is a well-known name in Hindi films, starting with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011 and starring in hits like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Luka Chuppi (2019), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), and Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023).