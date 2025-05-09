Bollywood Actress Amrita Puri Purchases Luxury Real Estate In Lower Parel

Bollywood actress Amrita Puri and her family invested in a luxury apartment worth Rs 37 crore, at World One, which is owned by the Lodha group, a Square Yards analysis mentioned.

This purchase was officially registered in April 2025.

Lodha Luxury

World One, a part of the World Towers developed by the Lodha group, is situated in Lower Parel, which is an emerging hotspot for luxury home-buyers of Mumbai.

World One is a 280.2 metre, 76-floor skyscraper in Mumbai, Maharashtra, with a grand landscaped entrance spanning over 100,000 square feet (sq ft).

It consists of the finest residences, business spaces, and luxury hotels adhering to global standards of luxury.

The luxury real-estate project also consists of Club 5, providing five levels of entertainment including a top-notch gym, tranquil spa, private theatre, a luxurious ballroom, indoor courts, and an indoor pool, and a rooftop arena.

According to a Square Yard analysis, the apartment spans a built-up area of 505.85 sq. m. (approximately 5,446.53 sq. ft).

The analysis also included the mention of a transaction that included a stamp duty payment of Rs 2.22 crore with registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Additionally, it includes the purchase of rights for four car parking spaces.

Lower Parel: A Hotspot In The Luxury Real-Estate Segment

The Lodha property, World One, is situated in Mumbai’s prime residential and commercial hub.

It offers premium living space with connectivity to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), and Nariman Point.

Lower Parel serves as a hotspot for celebrities who also own residential properties. Some include Bollywood actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, and writers like Amish Tripathi, sports personalities like Zaheer Khan own properties according to Square Yards’ analysis of IGR property registration documents.

Amrita Puri, one amongst the high-profile personalities has been added to the mix of high-profile home-owners in Lower Parel. With her roles in Aisha, Kai Po Che!, and Four More Shots Please! Amrita Puri is recognized for her versatility in both mainstream and independent projects.

Luxury Real-Estate