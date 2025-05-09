7 Terrorists Killed as Indian Army Foiled Major Infiltration Bid by Pakistan Along LoC in Jammu

Jammu: On the night of May 8-9, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major infiltration attempt along the International Border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The BSF confirmed that seven terrorists were killed while trying to cross over from Pakistan. The attempt was supported by heavy fire from the Pakistani Rangers at the Dhandhar post.

According to BSF officials, the movement of a large group of terrorists was detected by surveillance equipment. Alert BSF troops opened fire, successfully neutralising the terrorists. In the process, significant damage was also inflicted on the Pakistani post from where covering fire was being given.

BSF Releases Video Proof

The BSF later released video footage from a Hand-Held Thermal Imager (HHTI) that showed the destruction caused to the Dhandhar Pakistani post. The infiltration bid is being seen as a planned attack supported directly by Pakistani forces amid the tensions between India Pak.

Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan

At the same time, multiple ceasefire violations were reported along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border. Pakistani forces resorted to firing and shelling in Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan late Thursday night.

India Strikes Pakistan

The Indian armed forces carried out retaliatory strikes targeting several areas inside Pakistan after Pakistan's cowardly attack on civilians areas in Punjab, Jammu and Rajasthan. Indian forces struck back late Thursday night, following confirmed attempts by Pakistan to launch missile and drone attacks on Indian territory.

Missiles launched from Pakistan were aimed at critical locations like the Jammu civil airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and surrounding civilian areas. However, India’s air defence systems were on full alert and successfully intercepted at least eight incoming missiles.

High Alert Across States