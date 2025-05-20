Coal India Shares Today: PSU Stock Up By 3% - What's Driving The surge?

The shares of Coal India on Tuesday were trading 3.26% high at Rs 416.05 as compared to the previous close of Rs 402.90 on Monday.

The company witnessed a surge in trading activity during today's session as the stock price increased by 2.88% to Rs 414.30.

The Coal India shares have a trade volume of 5,056,943 shares, which indicates strong investor interest. The stock is a component of the Nifty 50 stocks.

Additionally, in today's trading session Coal India has emerged among the top gainers in Nifty 50 stocks and the increase in its volume suggests renewed investor interest in the stock.

What Is Driving The Surge?

The two subsidiaries of Coal India - BCCL and CMPDI have started out on the process of listing and the draft papers will be filed soon, the company said on Monday.

This is one of the factors that is driving the surge.

Additionally, the firm's performance in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25) has been good overall. It had reported a profit of 12.04% on a year-on-year basis.

The firm has also declared a final dividend of Rs 25.25.