Bonus, Dividends, Stock Splits: TCS, Bharti Airtel, And 75 Others To Announce Key Corporate Actions

The third week of July 2025 is set to witness a flurry of corporate actions as 78 companies line up to reward their shareholders with dividends, bonus shares, and stock splits.

Major names like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, Coromandel International, Symphony, and Ashok Leyland are leading the charge with hefty dividend announcements and share restructuring measures.



Under the T+1 settlement cycle, investors must purchase shares at least one trading day before the ex-date to qualify for these benefits. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of corporate actions across each trading day from Monday, July 14 to Friday, July 18, 2025.



Monday, July 14: Start of the Earnings Shower

A moderate opening to the week, with key dividend announcements including:

Persistent Systems – Rs 15 per share (300%)

Bimetal Bearings – Rs 13 per share (130%)

Wendt (India) – Rs 20 per share (200%)

RR Kabel – Rs 3.5 per share (70%)

Super Sales India – Rs 2.5 per share (25%)

Craftsman Automation – Rs 5 per share (100%)

GHCL Textiles – Rs 0.5 per share (25%)



Tuesday, July 15: Bonus and Rights Issues Enter the Scene

The action intensifies as several companies not only declare dividends but also announce bonus shares and rights offerings:

Dividends:

Computer Age Management Services – Rs 19 per share (190%)

Grindwell Norton – Rs 17 per share (340%)

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services – Rs 6.5 per share (325%)

IDBI Bank – Rs 2.1 per share (21%)

Vinyl Chemicals – Rs 7 per share (700%)

Kirloskar Pneumatic – Rs 6.5 per share (325%)

Saint-Gobain Sekurit – Rs 2 per share (20%)

Aditya Birla Real Estate – Rs 2 per share (20%)

Bonus:

Anuh Pharma – 1:1 bonus shares

Rights Offering:

Kilitch Drugs – 2 rights shares for every 23 held @ ₹357

Wednesday, July 16: TCS Takes the Spotlight

The highlight of the midweek trading session is undoubtedly Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) which has announced a robust Rs 11 per share dividend (1100%). Other key dividend payers include:

Anant Raj – Rs 0.73 per share (36.5%)

Avadh Sugar & Energy – Rs 10 per share (100%)

B&A Packaging India – Rs 1 per share (10%)

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics – Rs 0.1 per share (1%)

Piramal Pharma – Rs 0.14 per share (1.4%)

TCI Express – Rs 2 per share (100%)

Ultramarine & Pigments – Rs 6 per share (300%)

Bonus:

Ashok Leyland – 1:1 bonus issue



Thursday, July 17: Special Dividends Drive the Action

A rewarding Thursday for investors with some attractive special and final dividends:

Coromandel International – Rs 6 per share (600%) + Rs 3 as special dividend (300%)

GHCL – Rs 12 per share (120%)

Graphite India – Rs 11 per share (550%)

Oriental Hotels – Rs 0.5 per share (50%)

PDS – Rs 1.7 per share (85%)

Friday, July 18: The Big Payout Frenzy Begins

The week wraps up with a massive list of corporate announcements on Friday, as 40+ companies declare final or special dividends. Key names include:

High-Profile Announcements:

Bharti Airtel – Rs 16 per share (320%)

Cummins India – Rs 33.5 per share (1675%)

Dabur India – Rs 5.25 per share (525%)

Goodyear India – Rs 23.9 per share (239%)

India Motor Parts & Accessories – Rs 20 per share (200%)

Neuland Laboratories – Rs 12 per share (120%)

Symphony – Rs 8 per share (400%)

Kotak Mahindra Bank – Rs 2.5 per share (50%)

Blue Star – Rs 9 per share (450%)

Elgi Equipments – Rs 2.2 per share (220%)

Newgen Software Technologies – Rs 5 per share (50%)

Other Notables:

Birlasoft – Rs 4 per share (200%)

Exide Industries – Rs 2 per share (200%)

Happiest Minds Technologies – Rs 3.5 per share (175%)

Orient Electric – Rs 0.75 per share (75%)

Shanthi Gears – Rs 2 per share (200%)

TTK Healthcare – Rs 10 per share (100%)

Welspun Corp – Rs 5 per share (100%)

Xpro India – Rs 2 per share (20%)

Special + Final Dividends:

Indian Hume Pipe – Rs 4 (special) + Rs 1.8 (final)

Intellect Design Arena – Rs 4 (final) + Rs 3 (special)

Bonus Shares & Stock Splits Add to Investor Cheer

Along with the strong dividend flow, a few companies are sweetening the deal further:

Bonus Issues:

IFGL Refractories – 1:1

Motherson Sumi Wiring – 1:2

Samvardhana Motherson International – 1:2

Stock Split:

Indo Thai Securities – Face value split from Rs 10 to Rs 1



Important Note on Record Dates

As per India’s T+1 settlement system, investors must buy shares at least one day before the ex-date to be eligible for these dividends, bonuses, or rights. That means for a corporate action effective on July 16, the purchase should be made no later than July 15.



