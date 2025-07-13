Earnings Next Week: RIL, Wipro, Axis Bank, HCL Tech Among Key Companies Set To Declare Q1 Results

The Q1 FY26 earnings season is gaining strong momentum, with over 100 companies lined up to announce their quarterly results this week. This marks a crucial period for market participants as investors, analysts, and stakeholders closely track corporate performance to gauge the broader economic outlook and sectoral trends.

A significant number of NSE and BSE-listed companies have already begun declaring their financial results like TCS for the first quarter of the financial year 2025–26, setting the tone for what appears to be an eventful earnings calendar.

Among the key players scheduled to report their numbers in the coming days are IT giants like Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra, manufacturing and engineering firms such as Tata Technologies, as well as major insurers including HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard General Insurance & Axis Bank. Additionally, Reliance Ind, JSW Steel AND travel-tech company ixigo is also set to release its earnings, drawing attention from the recently-listed tech space.

Earnings Next week - Full List

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

AU Small Finance Bank

J. K. Cement

India Cements

Rossari Biotech

Seshasayee Paper and Boards

High Energy Batteries (India)

Continental Securities

Reliance Industries

LT Finance

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals

Mastek

MPS

Mahindra EPC Irrigation

Ponni Sugars (Erode)

Khaitan (India)

SAMSRITA LABS

Madhusudan Industries



Neil Industries

JSW Steel

Bandhan Bank

Atul

Hatsun Agro Products

Indiamart Intermesh

Jayaswal Neco Industries

Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)

ILandFS Investment Managers

Alkali Metals

Arcee Industries

Wipro

Polycab India

Tata Communications

South Indian Bank

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy

Sunteck Realty

Route Mobile

Shoppers Stop

Pratiksha Chemicals

Sungold Capital

Axis Bank

Jio Financial Services

LTIMindtree

HDFC Asset Management Company

Indian Hotels Company

360 ONE WAM





LMW

Newgen Software Technologies

Clean Science & Technology

Ceat

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

Alok Industries

Heritage Foods

Navkar Corporation

Integra Engineering India

ABM Knowledgeware

Morarka Finance

Mishka Exim

Tech Mahindra

Tree House Education and Accessories

ITC Hotels

LT Technology Services

Angel One

Kalpataru

LE Travenues Technology (IXIGO)

DB Corp

Tanfac Industries

JTL Industries

Oriental Hotels

Lotus Chocolate Company

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure

Kabra Extrusion Technik

Onward Technologies

Axtel Industries

Switching Technologies Gunther

Swaraj Engines

Plastiblends India

Nureca

RR Financial Consultants

Tokyo Finance

HDFC Life Insurance Company

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

HDB Financial Services

Bank of Maharashtra

AWL Agri Business

Himadri Speciality Chemical

Network 18 Media & Investments

Just Dial

Hathway Cable and Datacom

Geojit Financial Services

GM Breweries

Kretto Syscon

Key Corporation

Kamadgiri Fashion

Tata Technologies

Tejas Networks

Sambhv Steel Tubes

Sharp Investments

Shree Steel Wire Ropes

HCL Technologies

Authum Investment & Infrastructure

Ola Electric Mobility

Rallis India

NELCO

Den Networks

Benares Hotels

Kesoram Industries

Royal India Corporation

Gowra Leasing & Finance

Citadel Realty and Developers

Esaar (India)

GSB Finance

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom

Indergiri Finance