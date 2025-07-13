Earnings Next Week: RIL, Wipro, Axis Bank, HCL Tech Among Key Companies Set To Declare Q1 Results

Updated 13 July 2025 at 10:39 IST
The Q1 FY26 earnings season is gaining strong momentum, with over 100 companies lined up to announce their quarterly results this week. This marks a crucial period for market participants as investors, analysts, and stakeholders closely track corporate performance to gauge the broader economic outlook and sectoral trends.
A significant number of NSE and BSE-listed companies have already begun declaring their financial results like TCS for the first quarter of the financial year 2025–26, setting the tone for what appears to be an eventful earnings calendar.
Among the key players scheduled to report their numbers in the coming days are IT giants like Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra, manufacturing and engineering firms such as Tata Technologies, as well as major insurers including HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard General Insurance & Axis Bank. Additionally, Reliance Ind, JSW Steel AND travel-tech company ixigo is also set to release its earnings, drawing attention from the recently-listed tech space.
Earnings Next week - Full List
HDFC Bank
ICICI Bank
AU Small Finance Bank
J. K. Cement
India Cements
Rossari Biotech
Seshasayee Paper and Boards
High Energy Batteries (India)
Continental Securities
Reliance Industries
LT Finance
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
Mastek
MPS
Mahindra EPC Irrigation
Ponni Sugars (Erode)
Khaitan (India)
SAMSRITA LABS
Madhusudan Industries
Neil Industries
JSW Steel
Bandhan Bank
Atul
Hatsun Agro Products
Indiamart Intermesh
Jayaswal Neco Industries
Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
ILandFS Investment Managers
Alkali Metals
Arcee Industries
Wipro
Polycab India
Tata Communications
South Indian Bank
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
Sunteck Realty
Route Mobile
Shoppers Stop
Pratiksha Chemicals
Sungold Capital
Axis Bank
Jio Financial Services
LTIMindtree
HDFC Asset Management Company
Indian Hotels Company
360 ONE WAM
LMW
Newgen Software Technologies
Clean Science & Technology
Ceat
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
Alok Industries
Heritage Foods
Navkar Corporation
Integra Engineering India
ABM Knowledgeware
Morarka Finance
Mishka Exim
Tech Mahindra
Tree House Education and Accessories
ITC Hotels
LT Technology Services
Angel One
Kalpataru
LE Travenues Technology (IXIGO)
DB Corp
Tanfac Industries
JTL Industries
Oriental Hotels
Lotus Chocolate Company
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure
Kabra Extrusion Technik
Onward Technologies
Axtel Industries
Switching Technologies Gunther
Swaraj Engines
Plastiblends India
Nureca
RR Financial Consultants
Tokyo Finance
HDFC Life Insurance Company
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
HDB Financial Services
Bank of Maharashtra
AWL Agri Business
Himadri Speciality Chemical
Network 18 Media & Investments
Just Dial
Hathway Cable and Datacom
Geojit Financial Services
GM Breweries
Kretto Syscon
Key Corporation
Kamadgiri Fashion
Tata Technologies
Tejas Networks
Sambhv Steel Tubes
Sharp Investments
Shree Steel Wire Ropes
HCL Technologies
Authum Investment & Infrastructure
Ola Electric Mobility
Rallis India
NELCO
Den Networks
Benares Hotels
Kesoram Industries
Royal India Corporation
Gowra Leasing & Finance
Citadel Realty and Developers
Esaar (India)
GSB Finance
Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom
Indergiri Finance
Kiran Syntex
