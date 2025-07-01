Booking Tickets Just Got Easier! Indian Railways Launches New ‘RailOne’ App

Indian Railways Launches RailOne App: Here's How to Use it for Ticket Booking, PNR Tracking and Food Delivery Onboard | Image: App

Indian Railways has introduced a new mobile app called RailOne to make booking train tickets and managing travel easier. Designed to be quicker and more user-friendly than older apps, RailOne offers several features to make the entire travel experience seamless for train passengers.

The app, introduced by the Ministry of Railways this week, is part of the national transporter’s broader digital push. RailOne is expected to appeal to both frequent travellers and occasional users by offering a more intuitive and responsive interface compared to existing systems, according to officials from the Railway Ministry.

What’s New with RailOne?

RailOne is designed to be an all-in-one travel app for Indian Railways passengers. Unlike older apps that made users switch between different services, RailOne brings everything together in one easy-to-use platform.

Some of the notable features include:

Instant ticket booking and cancellations

Live train tracking and estimated arrival updates

Real-time seat availability and fare comparisons

UPI and digital wallet payment support

Platform number alerts and coach layout views

Food booking options for selected trains

The app also uses smart technology to suggest routes and send personalized alerts based on your past bookings and travel habits.

Why it matters

Booking train tickets online has often been difficult for Indian passengers, especially during festivals or Tatkal bookings. Issues like slow servers, technical problems, and confusing layouts have made the process frustrating.

RailOne aims to fix these problems with faster loading, a more stable system, and a simple design that works well for both regular and new users. A senior Railway Board official said the app was created to make booking easier and to focus more on passenger needs.

Replacement of existing app?

The new app doesn’t replace IRCTC’s Rail Connect immediately but is expected to run alongside it. Over time, however, RailOne could become the default platform if it delivers on its promise of better performance and more features.

Officials suggest that user feedback over the next few months will determine whether RailOne eventually takes over completely or continues to exist as a parallel option.

The takeaway