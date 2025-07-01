Indian Railways Launches RailOne App: Here's How to Use it for Ticket Booking, PNR Tracking and Food Delivery Onboard | Image: App

Indian Railways plans to make your travel more seamless and convenient. The department has launched a new “SuperApp” dubbed RailOne app that combines many railway services into one- an initiative towards making travel a lot easier for more than 7 billion railway travellers in India.

RailOne rolls up many features into one to bring a consolidated platform that caters to all your travelling needs. The app, available for download from both App Store and Play Store, aims to make every part of travel easier, from ticket booking, ordering food onboard or tracking the PNR status.

People who take the train, especially those from small towns and rural areas, have had to use a lot of different apps to buy tickets, check train statuses, and even register complaints for years. The new RailOne app seeks to change that by giving consumers a "single sign-on" feature that lets them use a lot of services without having to log into a lot of different apps. In short, RailOne puts together all the railways-related apps under one roof, which earlier used to be spread out across several platforms.

“This app integrates various services offered by Indian Railways, which are currently available on separate mobile apps, into a single user interface, ensuring seamless navigation,” the Ministry of Railways said while announcing the app.

The app uses single sign-in supported by a one-time password mechanism.

One App, Many Uses

RailOne app comes as a rebranded version of the SwaRail App, which was launched a month ago. The app can be used for reserved train ticket bookings, ticketing for the general category, parcel enquiries and ordering food on board. The app also integrates R-Wallet functionality. The app has already garnered more than 1 lakh downloads on the Play Store.

How to Use RailOne App

To use the RailOne app, first download it from the Play Store or App Store. Next, register for user login. You can also log in using your Rail Connect or UTS login credentials. The app has multiple sections like ticket booking, train search, coach position, track your train, order food, rail madad, and more.

There is also a “Do You Know” section, which is basically a trivia section wherein you get information like when did first passenger train ran and from where to where or India’s longest rail route.