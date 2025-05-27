Borana Weaves Share Price Weaves 12.5% Gain On Listing, Grey Market Disappointed?

Textile manufacturer Borana Weaves listed on Indian stock exchanges with a solid debut on Monday, as its shares were listed at Rs 243 per share on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) — a 12.50% premium over the IPO’s upper band of Rs 216.



However, this gain fell short of the expectations set by the grey market, where shares were trading with a 19.91% premium ahead of the listing, according to the Market Tracker website.

With the stock debut, the market capitalisation of Borana Weaves stood at approximately Rs 680 crore on BSE.



IPO Saw Strong Investor Demand with 148.77x Subscription

The company’s Rs 144.89 crore initial public offering (IPO), open for subscription from May 20 to May 22, received an overwhelming response from all investor categories. As per NSE data, the IPO was subscribed a staggering 148.77 times, with bids for 54.88 crore shares against an offer of just 36.89 lakh shares.