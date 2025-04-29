BPCL Dividend 2025: Maharatna PSU Stock Declares Dividend In Q4 Results 2025 - Check Payout Date

BPCL Dividend 2025: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, a Maharatna PSU , has announced quarterly earnings for the year ended on 31 March 2025.

Along with the quarterly results, the company has also announced a final dividend for the shareholders in the meeting.

BPCL Dividend 2025

The Board of Directors of Bharat Petroleum Corporation held its meeting on 29th April 2025 and has approved the Dividend of Rs 5 per equity share on the face value of Rs 10.

“The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share of face value of Rs 10/-each, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM)”, as per the exchange filing.

BPCL Dividend 2025 Payout Date

Shareholders who own Bharat Petroleum shares will receive the payment within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM.

BPCL Dividend Dividend History

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), a major Indian oil marketing company, has a history of paying dividends to its shareholders, Bharat Petroleum declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for Q3 FY25, with no other quarterly dividends specified for FY25.

Bharat Petroleum has shown a wavering dividend trend over the last few years, with the highest payout of Rs 21 on 12 December 2023. The latest dividend was Rs 5, announced with an ex-date of 29 Jan 2025.

Bharat Petroleum Q4 Results 2025

Bharat Petroleum declared the Q4 results for the year ending on 31 March 2025, along with a dividend of Rs 5. BPCL reported a net profit of Rs 3,214 crore for the March quarter.