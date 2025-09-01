‘Brahmins Profiteering At Expense Of...’: Trump Aide Peter Navarro Tries To Divide Indian Society As New Delhi Steps Up Game Against Tariffs

US President Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro latest attack on India targets “Brahmins” as he accuses them of “profiteering at the expense of the Indian people” in defence to US levying 50 per cent tariffs on India.

This latest rhetoric was furthered during an interview with Fox News, Navarro said Indian oil refiners were profiting from discounted Russian crude oil.

“Before Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022, India barely bought Russian oil. Very small amounts. What happened? Russian refiners got into bed with big oil in India. Putin gives Modi a discount on crude, they refine it, and then ship it to Europe, Africa, and Asia at a big premium. They make a ton of money,” he said.

Earlier, he referred to India as an "oil money laundromat" however, in July India established itself as the top supplier of diesel to Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Navarro continued the narrative that India’s trade directly aids Russia in its war in Ukraine. “What’s wrong with that picture? It fuels the Russian war machine. India is essentially a laundromat for the Kremlin. It kills Ukrainians. And what do US taxpayers have to do? Send more money so Ukraine can defend itself,” Navarro said.

Navarro also linked tariffs to India’s trade policies. “On top of that, 25 per cent of the 50 per cent tariff is because India has the highest tariffs in the world. They won’t let us sell to them, so who gets hurt? Workers in America, taxpayers in America, Ukrainians being killed by Russian drones,” he said.

While calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “great leader”, he questioned New Delhi’s relations with Moscow and Beijing. “I don’t understand why he’s getting into bed with Putin and Xi Jinping when he’s the leader of the biggest democracy in the world… Please understand what’s going on here,” Navarro said.

Adding, “You’ve got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop.”



Navarro’s remarks came after comments by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who previous month said that Indian refiners had earned “$16 billion in excess profits” from Russian crude.

“Before Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, less than 1 per cent of India’s oil came from Russia, and now I believe it’s up to 42 per cent. … Some of the richest families in India” benefited, as per media reports.

India refutes ‘profiteering’ claims