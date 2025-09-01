SCO Summit: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif 'Ignored' Moment Goes Viral, Modi-Putin Bond Strengthens

While the bonhomie between PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin has caught the spotlight at the ongoing SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, their Pakistan counterpart Shehbaz Sharif has found yet another way to embarrass his country on global stage.

As Modi-Putin were seen deeply engaged in discussion on Day 2 of SCO Summit, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif was captured looking visibly distraught as he witnessed the two leaders completely ignoring him and walking past him.

The moment, captured in a widely circulated moment soon after on social media platforms, unfolded on the sidelines of the summit’s ceremonial proceedings in Tianjin, China.

The two leaders later exchanged a warm hug, and smiles before moving on to formal meetings.

The summit officially began Sunday evening with a grand welcome banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The event was attended by leaders from across the region, including Modi, Putin, and Sharif. This year's summit marks the largest gathering yet, with China—currently holding the SCO presidency—inviting 20 foreign leaders and 10 heads of international organisations, including UN Secretary-General.

In his address at the banquet, President Xi highlighted the increasing responsibilities of the SCO amid global instability. He emphasised the bloc’s role in safeguarding regional peace, fostering development, and strengthening cooperation among Global South nations.

Xi expressed confidence that the summit would be a success and that the SCO would continue contributing to the progress of human civilization.

Founded in 2001 in Shanghai, the SCO has expanded from six founding members to a 26-nation grouping, including 10 full members, two observer states, and 14 dialogue partners spanning Asia, Europe, and Africa.

Sharif Desperately ‘Chases’ Putin To Shake Hands