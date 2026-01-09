Breaking the Ice With Trump? Mohandas Pai Flags Stakes in India–US Trade Talks

A key revelation from the US has put fresh focus on stalled India–US trade talks. | Image: India US

India–US trade negotiations have come under renewed scrutiny after US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick publicly acknowledged that Washington had attempted to push India into accepting a trade deal within a prescribed timeline. According to Lutnick, the deal did not move forward because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not personally call US President Donald Trump to advance the negotiations.

The remarks mark the first explicit admission from the US side that timelines were central to the impasse.

‘India is obviously handling it very well’: Mohandas Pai

Reacting to the developments, Mohandas Pai, entrepreneur and Chairman of Aarin Capital, said India had handled the negotiations firmly by refusing to adhere to externally imposed deadlines.

“India is obviously handling it very well, but remember it takes two hands to clap. A deal is between two people,” Pai said, adding that the US remains the stronger negotiating power as the world’s largest economy.

Why the US Market Matters?

Pai underlined that despite India’s firm stand, access to the US market remains critical.

“We need America. We need America for our markets,” he said, pointing out that while India has negotiated hard and made concessions, it does not have the economic cushion of countries like China to absorb prolonged trade disruptions.

Call for Engagement

While maintaining that India should not compromise on red lines, particularly in sensitive sectors like agriculture, Pai suggested that dialogue at the highest level could help break the deadlock.

“There’s nothing wrong with Prime Minister Modi calling President Trump and saying we have a deal on the table, why don’t we sign?” Pai said, noting that engagement would at least clarify the way forward.

Time Sensitivity for Exporters

Pai also flagged concerns from industry that further delays could impact exporters, especially if clarity is not achieved early in the year.