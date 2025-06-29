Bricks, Lies & Money Laundering: ED Attaches Rs 557 Cr in Gurugram Housing Fraud

In a major crackdown on real estate fraud, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 557.43 crore belonging to Mahira Infratech Pvt. Ltd. (formerly M/s Sai Aaina Farms Pvt. Ltd.), M/s Mahira Buildtech Pvt. Ltd., and M/s Czar Buildwell Pvt. Ltd., under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Assets Include 35 Acres of Prime Gurugram Land The attached properties include seven immovable assets comprising residential and commercial land across sectors 68, 63A, 103, 104, 92, 88B, and 95 in Gurugram. The ED has also frozen fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) worth approximately Rs 97 lakh held by linked companies. Scam Unfolds: Rs 616 Crore Collected, Homes Undelivered The ED initiated its probe based on FIRs filed by the Gurugram Police alleging cheating and forgery by Mahira-linked firms.

Money was diverted to group companies as unsecured loans and misused for personal gain by the promoters.



Earlier Attachments, Arrests, and Court Action

This isn’t ED’s first action in the case. The agency had previously attached assets worth Rs 81.07 crore on February 15, 2024, and March 26, 2025. These assets were linked to M/s Sai Aaina Farms, Mahira Buildtech, D S Home Construction, and individuals such as Sikandar Singh, Dharam Singh Chhoker (former MLA), and Vikas Chhoker.



Sikandar Singh, one of the main promoters, was arrested on April 30, 2024. Following his arrest, the ED filed a prosecution complaint that has been acknowledged by the Special Court in Gurugram.



Another key accused, former MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker, was arrested on May 5, 2025, after evading arrest for over a year despite six non-bailable warrants. Meanwhile, Vikas Chhoker remains on the run, with the Gurugram court issuing a formal proclamation declaring him an absconder.



Probe Ongoing as Court Monitors Developments

With prominent political and real estate figures under the scanner, the case has turned into one of the largest housing scams in Gurugram. The ED has stated that investigations are ongoing, and more assets could be attached as financial irregularities are uncovered.



The Special Court in Gurugram is currently hearing the matter, and further legal action is expected against other involved entities and individuals.

