Demolished Wall of Article 370, Embraced ‘One Nation, One Constitution’: PM Modi’s Independence Day Message

On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi hailed the abrogation of Article 370, saying how the mantra of one nation, one constitution was accepted.

Delivering his longest Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi said, "When we brought the mantra of one country, one constitution to life by demolishing the wall of Article 370, when we accepted one nation, one Constitution as the mantra, then we revered Shyama Prasad Mookherjee."

"There are members of Panchayats from far-flung villages, representatives of Drone Didi, representatives of Lakhpati Didi, people from the world of sports, great people who have given something or the other to the nation and life are present here. In a way, I am seeing a miniature India here in front of my eyes. And today, the Red Fort is also connected with India through technology.” he said.

With this being PM Modi’s 12th address on Independence Day, he has given more consecutive addresses than former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who gave 11 consecutive addresses, and is second to PM Jawaharlal Nehru, who's delivered 17 consecutive I-Day addresses.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also stated that 125th jayanti of Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, ex-Union Minister, and Founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This celebration honours his ‘lasting impact on India’s political, educational, and cultural fabric.’

“Today we are celebrating the 125th jayanti of Dr Syama Prasad Mookherjee, Dr Syama Prasad Mookherjee is the first person to give his life for India’s Constitution. Sacrifice for the Constitution,” he added.

During his address, PM Modi also noted how songs and slogans of freedom are echoing across the nation, whether it is the deserts, Himalayan peaks, or densely populated cities.

Praising how every Indian is carrying the tricolour with them, PM Modi said,"“Over 140 crore Indians are carrying the colours of tricolour. Har Ghar Tirangana in every corner of country whether it is the deserts, Himalayan peaks, the edges of the sea, or densely populated cities. Everywhere there is one song, one slogan, the praises of our motherland are heard.”

The success of Operation Sindoor will be celebrated during the I-Day celebrations this year. The view cutter at Gyanpath will have the Operation Sindoor logo, accompanied by floral arrangements themed around the operation.