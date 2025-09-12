Brokerages Turn Bullish On Auto Sector: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Share Price Jump as GST Cuts Reduce Prices

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Today At 12:53 pm, Maruti Suzuki India was trading at ₹15,321.00, up 1.49%, while Hyundai Motor India gained 1.32% to trade at ₹2,540.55. B rokerage Upgrades Auto Sector, Raises Price Targets B rokerages have optimism on the auto sector, citing multiple macro triggers supportive of demand. “A combination of income tax restructuring, interest rate cuts, and the recent GST rate revisions are expected to provide a favourable environment for the automobile industry,” said a brokerage report as per media reports Brokerage The brokerage raised its price targets for leading automakers: Maruti Suzuki: ₹17,500 (Top Pick) Mahindra & Mahindra: ₹4,170 Hyundai Motor India: ₹2,900

GST Cuts Translate to Lower Car Prices

Car buyers have fresh reasons to cheer as GST reductions from September 22 have already started translating into lower showroom prices. Price cuts range from a few thousand rupees on entry-level cars to over ₹1 lakh on premium SUVs and sedans.



The GST cut eases the tax burden on passenger vehicles, covering hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs. For buyers, this means price reductions ranging from a few thousand rupees on entry-level cars to over Rs 1 lakh on premium models. Dealers report a surge in enquiries, with many prospective customers who had been holding back now moving quickly to close bookings.



Automakers including Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, Renault, Kia, Honda, Škoda, Jeep, Volkswagen and others have passed on the tax benefits, making this an attractive time for new car buyers.



