SEBI Board Meeting Today: From IPO Norms to FPI Rules - What’s On Agenda

According to media reports, the agenda includes easing minimum IPO requirements for very large companies, relaxing MPS timelines, simplifying compliance for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and expanding the activities of rating agencies. This will be the third board meeting under SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey, who took charge on March 1.

Relaxed IPO Norms for Large Companies

SEBI is likely to approve a proposal allowing large issuers to list with smaller IPOs initially and gradually increase their public shareholding over a longer period.

For companies with a market capitalisation between ₹50,000 crore and ₹1 lakh crore, the new minimum public offer (MPO) will be ₹1,000 crore and at least 8% of the post-issue capital. The 25% MPS requirement will need to be met within five years instead of the current three years.



For companies between ₹1 lakh crore and ₹5 lakh crore in market cap, the MPO will be ₹6,250 crore and at least 2.75% of post-issue capital, with extended timelines of up to 10 years. For those above ₹5 lakh crore, the MPO will be ₹15,000 crore with at least 1% dilution.