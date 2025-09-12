Updated 12 September 2025 at 12:31 IST
SEBI Board Meeting Today: From IPO Norms to FPI Rules - What’s On Agenda
Markets regulator SEBI is set to discuss major policy changes at its board meeting today, including easing IPO norms for large companies, extending minimum public shareholding (MPS) timelines, simplifying FPI compliance, and introducing a single-window access system for trusted foreign investors to attract more global capital into Indian markets.
Markets watchdog SEBI will hold its board meeting today, where a series of crucial policy reforms are expected to be discussed and approved.
According to media reports, the agenda includes easing minimum IPO requirements for very large companies, relaxing MPS timelines, simplifying compliance for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and expanding the activities of rating agencies.
This will be the third board meeting under SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey, who took charge on March 1.
Relaxed IPO Norms for Large Companies
SEBI is likely to approve a proposal allowing large issuers to list with smaller IPOs initially and gradually increase their public shareholding over a longer period.
For companies with a market capitalisation between ₹50,000 crore and ₹1 lakh crore, the new minimum public offer (MPO) will be ₹1,000 crore and at least 8% of the post-issue capital. The 25% MPS requirement will need to be met within five years instead of the current three years.
For companies between ₹1 lakh crore and ₹5 lakh crore in market cap, the MPO will be ₹6,250 crore and at least 2.75% of post-issue capital, with extended timelines of up to 10 years. For those above ₹5 lakh crore, the MPO will be ₹15,000 crore with at least 1% dilution.
Simplified FPI Compliance: SWAGAT-FI Framework
Another key proposal likely to be cleared is the introduction of Single Window Automatic & Generalised Access for Trusted Foreign Investors (SWAGAT-FI). The framework will simplify compliance for low-risk foreign investors, including sovereign wealth funds, central banks, multilateral entities, pension funds, and regulated insurance companies, by providing a unified registration process and reducing documentation.
Boost to Alternative Investment Funds
In a related move, SEBI has already notified that angel funds can raise capital only from accredited investors as part of its revised Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) framework, streamlining fundraising and compliance.
(With Inputs From News Agencies)
