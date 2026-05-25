BSE Indices Rejig: TVS Motor Company Set To Replace Adani Enterprises in Sensex 50

A part of semi-annual reconstitution of the BSE bourses, two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company's stock will replace Adani Enterprises in the BSE Sensex 50 index.

On May 22, BSE Index Services has announced the rejig of several benchmark indices. The changes in the indices will take effect from the opening of trade on 22 June 2026.

In the latest rebalancing exercise, there were no changes for the benchmark BSE Sensex or BSE Bankex indices.

As part of the BSE reshuffle, TVS Motor Company will be added to the BSE Sensex 50 index, while Adani Enterprises will be removed.

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BSE 100 Bourse

The BSE 100 index will see the inclusion of four stocks and deletion of equal numbers of stocks. Adani Enterprises, Ashok Leyland, One 97 Communications and CG Power and Industrial Solutions will be included in the BSE 100 index.

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Meanwhile,Ambuja Cements, Colgate-Palmolive (India) and Tube Investments of India will be removed from the index.