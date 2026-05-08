It was a historic night but a hangover morning for BSE Limited (BSE). Despite posting a sparkling set of numbers for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the stock faced heavy selling pressure on Friday.

The exchange reported a consolidated net profit of ₹797 crore, marking a 61% year-on-year (YoY) increase. Revenue from operations also skyrocketed 85% to ₹1,564 crore, driven by a massive surge in equity derivatives trading.

If the numbers were so good, why did the stock fall? Market veterans call this a "sell on news" event. BSE shares have advanced over 50% so far in 2026, significantly outperforming the Nifty 50.

At current levels, the stock is trading at a premium Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio of 57x. For many institutional investors, the record-breaking results were already "baked into the price," leading to immediate profit booking once the data was released.

Advertisement

The Jefferies ‘Hold’ Warning

Global brokerage Jefferies has maintained a "Hold" rating on the stock, even as other firms like Nuvama remain bullish with a target of ₹4,570.

The caution from Jefferies stems from two primary risks:

Advertisement

Product Concentration: A significant chunk of BSE’s recent revenue growth is tied to Sensex weekly options. Any cooling of retail participation in this "lottery-style" trading could hit transaction fees. Regulatory Overhang: SEBI has recently signaled a desire to shift derivatives trading toward longer-tenure contracts. If weekly expiries are curtailed, BSE’s most profitable segment could see a sharp volume decline.

A Record Full Year

Despite today’s slide, the full-year FY26 performance was nothing short of a blockbuster.

Annual Net Profit: ₹2,487 crore (Up 88% YoY)

Annual Revenue: ₹5,148 crore (Up 59% YoY)

Dividend: The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per share.

BSE shares hit an all-time high of ₹3,985 just before the earnings announcement but failed to hold those levels. Technical analysts suggest the stock is now testing its 20-day moving average. If the selling continues, the next major support level is pegged at ₹3,750.