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BSE’s Best Year Ever Ends in a Sell-Off: Shares Slide as Analysts Flag Derivatives Risk and High PE

India's oldest stock exchange, BSE Ltd, reported its highest-ever performance in its 150-year history, with Q4 profit surging 61% to ₹797 crore. However, the stock slumped 3.3% to ₹3,832 on May 8, as the "smart money" booked profits. Investors are increasingly wary of a high 57x valuation and potential regulatory shifts in the lucrative weekly options segment.

Shourya Jha
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BSE building at Dalal Street with a stock market red downward arrow overlaid on the 61 percent profit growth text.
BSE Q4 Results 2026: Profit Jumps 61% to ₹797 Crore; Shares Fall 3% | Image: ANI

It was a historic night but a hangover morning for BSE Limited (BSE). Despite posting a sparkling set of numbers for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the stock faced heavy selling pressure on Friday.

The exchange reported a consolidated net profit of ₹797 crore, marking a 61% year-on-year (YoY) increase. Revenue from operations also skyrocketed 85% to ₹1,564 crore, driven by a massive surge in equity derivatives trading.

If the numbers were so good, why did the stock fall? Market veterans call this a "sell on news" event. BSE shares have advanced over 50% so far in 2026, significantly outperforming the Nifty 50.

At current levels, the stock is trading at a premium Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio of 57x. For many institutional investors, the record-breaking results were already "baked into the price," leading to immediate profit booking once the data was released.

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The Jefferies ‘Hold’ Warning

Global brokerage Jefferies has maintained a "Hold" rating on the stock, even as other firms like Nuvama remain bullish with a target of ₹4,570.

The caution from Jefferies stems from two primary risks:

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  1. Product Concentration: A significant chunk of BSE’s recent revenue growth is tied to Sensex weekly options. Any cooling of retail participation in this "lottery-style" trading could hit transaction fees.
  2. Regulatory Overhang: SEBI has recently signaled a desire to shift derivatives trading toward longer-tenure contracts. If weekly expiries are curtailed, BSE’s most profitable segment could see a sharp volume decline.

A Record Full Year

Despite today’s slide, the full-year FY26 performance was nothing short of a blockbuster.

  • Annual Net Profit: ₹2,487 crore (Up 88% YoY)
  • Annual Revenue: ₹5,148 crore (Up 59% YoY)
  • Dividend: The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per share.

BSE shares hit an all-time high of ₹3,985 just before the earnings announcement but failed to hold those levels. Technical analysts suggest the stock is now testing its 20-day moving average. If the selling continues, the next major support level is pegged at ₹3,750.

For the long-term "elite" investor, the story remains one of India’s booming capital markets, but for today, the "Marie Gold" of the exchange business is feeling the heat of high expectations.

Also read: Why Tata Trusts Board Meet Was Postponed To May 16 - Check Key Details

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Shourya Jha
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