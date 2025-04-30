BSE Sensex, Nifty 50 Flat as India-Pakistan War Jitters Keep Markets On Edge. | Image: No Trade With Terror (India Pakistan)

Stock Market Today: Indian stock markets remained muted on Wednesday as escalating tensions with Pakistan cast a shadow over investor sentiment, even as gains in heavyweight HDFC Bank offered some support. Both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex swung between slight gains and losses in early trading.

As of 12:45 pm, the Nifty 50 was flat 0.07% at 24,353.55, while the BSE Sensex was trading at 0.10% to 80,366.6. Volatility was evident across benchmarks, reflecting investor nervousness amid rising geopolitical risks.

Market expert Anita Gandhi from Arihant Capital Markets told Reuters, “For now, geopolitical tensions with Pakistan have overtaken U.S. tariffs in investors' minds.”

India-Pakistan Tension

The caution in the market comes after a recent deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, where 26 people were killed. India has identified three attackers, including two Pakistani nationals, and labeled them as terrorists. In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Indian military chiefs the freedom to act, raising concerns of a possible conflict.

Pakistan has denied involvement and called for an impartial investigation. On Wednesday, it claimed to have “credible intelligence” suggesting that India may launch military action within 24–36 hours, further escalating concerns, according to a Reuters report.

Sector-Wise Performance

The Indian stock market showed a mixed trend today. The Nifty 50 inched up slightly by 0.08% to close at 24,356.10, while the broader Nifty 500 slipped by 0.05%. Mid- and small-cap indices largely ended in the red, with the Nifty Smallcap 50 dropping the most at 1.13%. Microcaps also took a hit, falling 1.18%.

Top Gainers And Losers

On the Sensex, Maruti led the gainers with a strong 2.9% rise, followed by Power Grid, Sun Pharma, and HUL.

Meanwhile, financial heavyweights like Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv dragged the index down, shedding over 5% each.

SBI and Tata Motors also posted notable losses. Overall, while a few large-cap stocks held their ground, broader market sentiment remained cautious.

Among individual stocks, Bajaj Finance fell 5.4% despite reporting a rise in quarterly profit, as analysts pointed to weaker pre-provision operating profits and higher credit costs.

IndusInd Bank also slipped 2.5% following the sudden resignation of its CEO amid accounting issues.