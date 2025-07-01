BSE Sensex, Nifty50 At Tipping Point: Will the Stock Market Today Break Out Or Break Down? Expert Decodes

Indian equity benchmarks closed the final session of June in the red, but market watchers are looking ahead with cautious optimism as global indices rally and technical signals hint at a potential bounce — provided key support levels hold.



On June 30, the Sensex ended 452.44 points lower at 83,606.46, while the Nifty fell 120.75 points to 25,517.05. Despite the dip, the Nifty closed the month with over 3% gains, marking the fourth consecutive month in the green.



According to Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical & Derivative Research at SBI Securities, the recent pullback in the market doesn't negate the broader uptrend.



“On the final trading session of June, the benchmark Nifty index slipped into negative territory, ending the day with a loss of 0.47% at 25,517. However, the broader picture remains positive, as the index managed to clock a monthly gain of over 3% — marking the fourth consecutive month of gains,” Shah noted.



He further highlighted that on the monthly chart, Nifty formed a sizeable bullish candle, reinforcing the underlying strength in the ongoing uptrend.

However, the daily chart showed a Bearish Engulfing pattern, which while not textbook-perfect, indicates a need for caution.



Key Technical Levels to Watch for Nifty and Sensex

Nifty:

Immediate Support: 25,380–25,350 zone

Crucial Support: 25,200

Immediate Resistance: 25,600–25,630

Short-term Upside Targets (if breakout occurs): 25,800 and 25,950

Shah emphasised, “Any sustainable move above the level of 25,630 will resume its northward journey.”



Sensex:

Immediate Resistance: 83,900–84,000

Key Support Zone: 83,200–83,100

“The Sensex also witnessed profit booking on Monday and ended at 83,600 with a loss of 0.54%,” Shah added.



Bank Nifty, PSU Banks May Lead the Charge

Bank Nifty, which registered a high of 57,614, also saw profit booking. Despite the dip, Shah remains bullish on the index.



“The major trend of the index remains bullish as it is trading at an all-time high level. The zone of 57,000–56,900 will act as important support. As long as the index is trading above 56,900, it is likely to test 57,600 followed by 58,000 in the short term.”



He also flagged a breakout setup in PSU Banks, suggesting upside potential.



“The Nifty PSU Bank is on the verge of giving a horizontal trendline breakout on a daily scale. The momentum indicators are also suggesting bullish momentum.”



Sectoral Outlook: Pharma, Oil & Gas, Tourism in Focus

Alongside PSU Banks, several other sectors are positioned to outperform in the near term. These include:

Consumer Durable

Healthcare

Pharma

Oil & Gas

Capital Markets

India Tourism

Shah’s view indicates that a sectoral rotation may offer alpha opportunities even in a range-bound index.



FII/DII Action: DIIs Step In as FIIs Sell

In terms of institutional flows:

FIIs sold Rs 831.5 crore in the cash segment.

DIIs bought Rs 3,497.44 crore, showing domestic confidence amid global and local uncertainties.

Global Cues: Wall Street Clocks Fresh Highs, Asia Mixed

Overnight, US markets extended their rally, lending positive cues to Asia.

S&P 500: +0.52% at 6,204.95 (All-time high)

Nasdaq Composite: +0.47% at 20,369.73 (All-time high)

Dow Jones: +0.63% at 44,094.77



Shah explained the driver behind this momentum: “All three major U.S. indices closed in the green, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hitting fresh all-time highs. The sustained strength on Wall Street was driven by growing optimism surrounding trade negotiations ahead of the July 09 deadline for the U.S. reciprocal tariffs.”



Also helping the sentiment was Canada’s rollback of its digital services tax, which was seen as a conciliatory move amid President Donald Trump’s tough stance on trade.



“As the S&P 500 trades at record highs, all key moving averages and momentum indicators are pointing towards continued bullish strength. The index looks set to maintain its upward march toward the 6,280 mark, while the 6,170–6,150 zone will act as crucial support,” Shah said.



Commodity & Currency Check

Brent Crude: Remains bearish, trading below key moving averages.

“Any sustainable move below $65.70 will lead to further correction up to $64,” warned Shah.

US Dollar Index (DXY):

Fell for the eighth straight session, closing below 97 — lowest since March 2022.

“It is likely to test the 96 level in the short term,” he added.

Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed on Tuesday

China’s CSI 300: -0.16% despite better-than-expected PMI at 50.4

Japan’s Nikkei 225: -1.1% after 11-month high

South Korea’s Kospi: +1.71%, Kosdaq: +0.66%

Australia’s ASX 200: +0.18%

Hong Kong: Markets shut for a public holiday



What Should Investors Expect Today?

With the monthly trend still intact, but daily signals flashing caution, today’s trade could be pivotal. A breach below key support levels like 25,350 on Nifty or 83,100 on Sensex may open doors for further downside. However, global tailwinds, DII support, and sectoral strength may act as buffers.

