BSE Share Price Soars 10%, Hits New 52-Week High On Blockbuster Q4 Results — Net Profit Jumps 364%, Dividend Announced

BSE Share Price Today: Shares of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) rallied as much as 10 percent to touch a 52-week high of Rs 6,847.50 in early trade on May 7, 2025, after the company announced a blockbuster set of earnings for the fourth quarter of FY25.

The stock opened at Rs 6,370 and reached an intraday high of Rs 6,847.50, before trading at Rs 6,724.50 at 12:48 PM, marking a jump of Rs 479.50 or 7.68% from the previous close.



BSE’s consolidated net profit surged 364% year-on-year to Rs 493.04 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 106.16 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's revenue also witnessed a significant spike of 75%, climbing to Rs 846.6 crore, up from Rs 484 crore in Q4 FY24.



The board of directors declared a total dividend of Rs 23 per equity share of face value Rs 2, which includes a special dividend of Rs 5 and a regular dividend of Rs 18.

“Recommended payment of a special dividend of ₹5/- to commemorate the 150th year of BSE Limited and a payment of ₹18/- as a regular dividend resulting into a final dividend of ₹23/- per equity share of face value of ₹2 each. This proposal is subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Twentieth Annual General Meeting of the Company,” the company said in its filing with the NSE.

