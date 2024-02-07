Advertisement

Interim Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the interim budget for 2024, outlining measures to fortify the healthcare sector. The plan addresses critical areas such as cervical cancer prevention, healthcare coverage expansion, and the establishment of new medical colleges. With a 13 per cent increase, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's budget is set at Rs 89,155 crore for FY2023-24.



The government's focus on women's health takes centre stage with the introduction of a vaccination drive against cervical cancer for girls aged 9-14. This approach aims to prevent the disease and foster a healthier future for young women.

Wider healthcare coverage

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the budget extends health cover to include all ASHA and Anganwadi workers and helpers. This move is expected to enhance access to healthcare services for grassroots workers who play a pivotal role in community well-being.



Acknowledging the aspirations of the youth, Sitharaman announced plans to establish more medical colleges by leveraging existing hospital infrastructure. A dedicated committee will be formed to examine issues and provide recommendations, paving the way for a surge in qualified healthcare professionals.



The budget consolidates various maternal and child healthcare schemes into a comprehensive program, ensuring better synergy and efficient implementation. Upgrading Anganwadi centres under 'Saksham Anganwadi' and 'Poshan 2.0' is prioritised, aiming to improve nutrition delivery and early childhood care.

Innovative Immunisation management

The newly designed 'U-Win' platform for managing immunisation and the intensified efforts of Mission Indradhanush will be rapidly implemented nationwide. This technological leap is poised to enhance the efficiency and reach of immunisation programme across the country.

Adar Poonawalla hails the government's initiative to vaccinate girls aged 9-14 against cervical cancer.

"Let's pledge to prevent HPV and ensure easy access to vaccination. Extending health cover for ASHA and Anganwadi workers, setting up more medical colleges, and streamlining maternal and child healthcare schemes demonstrate a holistic commitment to health," he said.

Harsimarbir Singh, Co-founder, Pristyn Care, emphasised the government's attention to healthcare, praising the positive trajectory.

"Overall, the announcements today are positive and provide a strong roadmap to make India 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 with focus on Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas. It is also laudable that the newly designed U-Win platform for managing immunisation and intensified efforts of Mission Indradhanush will be rolled out.

Krutikesh Age, Co-founder highlighted both opportunities and challenges.

"Enhanced health insurance coverage and preventive care initiatives offer financial protection and easier access to healthcare services for individuals, while also driving increased demand and investment in the healthcare sector. However, effective implementation of these schemes at the grassroots level and maintaining the quality of healthcare services remain key challenges. Additionally, affordability of additional services like cervical cancer vaccination could limit uptake among economically disadvantaged families," Age said .

"For the healthcare industry, the expansion of medical colleges contributes to skill development and technological advancements, yet financial pressures and regulatory compliance pose significant hurdles. Competition among providers may increase, potentially driving consolidation and limiting options for consumers," he added.

Healthcare budget concerns

Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition, critically analysed the revised estimates on healthcare, expressing concern over lower-than-needed allocations.

"The revised estimates on healthcare are more significant to analyse since this is an interim budget, since the estimates for next year will change when the government presents the Budget after the elections in July. On health, the government’s revised estimates show that it had set an expenditure of Rs 88,956 cr last year but actually spent only Rs 79,221 crore. The health allocations are lower than what India needs - it is less than 2 per cent of GDP while the world average is 6 per cent - and the revised estimates show that even those targets have not been met in the ongoing financial year," he said.

"We need to strengthen primary and secondary healthcare in India and, with these numbers, will not be able to do so. However, the government’s decision to expedite Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, its flagship scheme to address the challenges of malnutrition in children, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers, is a welcome step. The decision will go a long way in improving nutrition content and delivery amongst these segments of our population and is a step towards eliminating India’s problem of malnutrition," Puri added.

