Updated 27 January 2026 at 11:20 IST
Budget 2026 Date: When Will Union Budget Be Presented? Key Timings, Expectations And What To Watch
Budget 2026 date is one of the most searched questions as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present her ninth Union Budget. Check the expected Budget 2026 presentation date, time, Economic Survey schedule, and key announcements markets and taxpayers are watching closely.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget for 2026-27 on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 11 AM, which will mark a historic moment in the Parliament for the next phase of its economic journey.
This marks the first time in India's history that the budget will be delivered on a Sunday, emphasising the government's commitment to the February 1 timeline established in 2017.
Date And Key Timings
The Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to commence on January 28 with President Droupadi Murmu's address.
Investors should note that, despite being a Sunday, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold a special trading session to allow the markets to react to announcements.
Key Expectations: What’s on the Horizon?
Faced with a world of rising tariffs and shifting alliances, the government’s 2026 fiscal roadmap aims to protect economic stability while simultaneously fuelling domestic growth.
There is significant anticipation regarding an increase in the standard deduction and potential revisions to income tax slabs under the New Tax Regime to boost disposable income.
Analysts expect a rationalisation of customs duty structures, potentially reducing the current eight tariff slabs to four, to simplify trade and strengthen the "Make in India" initiative.
The government is likely to continue its "high-multiplier" infrastructure spending, focusing on railways, green energy, and digital public infrastructure (DPI).
After "Operation Sindoor" and rising regional tensions, a substantial hike in the defence budget for indigenous manufacturing is highly anticipated.
What To Watch? Critical Sectors
1. Agriculture
Funding for climate-resilient seeds and the “National Mission on High-Yielding Seeds”.
2. Technology
Specific tax incentives for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics startups.
3. Green Energy
GST rationalisation for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and nuclear power partnerships.
Why This Budget Matters?
This will be Minister Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive budget. As India aims for the “Viksit Bharat” 2047 goal, this budget will serve as an important roadmap for navigating 2026's global economic environment.