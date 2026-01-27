Budget 2026 Date: When Will Union Budget Be Presented? Key Timings, Expectations And What To Watch | Image: X

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget for 2026-27 on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 11 AM, which will mark a historic moment in the Parliament for the next phase of its economic journey.

This marks the first time in India's history that the budget will be delivered on a Sunday, emphasising the government's commitment to the February 1 timeline established in 2017.

Date And Key Timings

The Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to commence on January 28 with President Droupadi Murmu's address.

Investors should note that, despite being a Sunday, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold a special trading session to allow the markets to react to announcements.

Key Expectations: What’s on the Horizon?

Faced with a world of rising tariffs and shifting alliances, the government’s 2026 fiscal roadmap aims to protect economic stability while simultaneously fuelling domestic growth.

There is significant anticipation regarding an increase in the standard deduction and potential revisions to income tax slabs under the New Tax Regime to boost disposable income.

Analysts expect a rationalisation of customs duty structures, potentially reducing the current eight tariff slabs to four, to simplify trade and strengthen the "Make in India" initiative.

The government is likely to continue its "high-multiplier" infrastructure spending, focusing on railways, green energy, and digital public infrastructure (DPI).

After "Operation Sindoor" and rising regional tensions, a substantial hike in the defence budget for indigenous manufacturing is highly anticipated.

What To Watch? Critical Sectors

1. Agriculture

Funding for climate-resilient seeds and the “National Mission on High-Yielding Seeds”.

2. Technology

Specific tax incentives for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics startups.

3. Green Energy

GST rationalisation for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and nuclear power partnerships.

Why This Budget Matters?