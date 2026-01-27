Nationwide Bank Strike Today: All Affected Public Sector Banks & Service Disruptions Explained

New Delhi: Banking services across India are facing major disruption today as employees of public sector banks have launched a nationwide strike to press their long-standing demand for a five-day work week. The action, called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), representing officers and staff of major state banks, comes after conciliation talks with labour authorities failed to resolve the issue.

The strike is unfolding on January 27, which is not an official bank holiday, but its timing immediately after Sunday and Republic Day (January 26) means many customers may experience three consecutive days of limited branch services.

Banks Likely Affected

Public sector banks across the country are expected to see reduced or suspended operations at most branches today. Institutions likely impacted include:

State Bank of India (SBI)

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Bank of Baroda

Other major public sector lenders

Private sector banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank are not part of the strike and are expected to operate normally.

Services Hit by the Strike

Customers visiting branches of public sector banks today may face difficulties with:

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Cheque clearances

Passbook updates

Routine over-the-counter services

These disruptions stem from employees not reporting for duty at many branches participating in the protest.

Services Still Available

Despite the strike, many non-branch banking channels are expected to remain functional: Digital banking (UPI, mobile banking, internet banking), ATMs (though local cash availability may vary), automated deposit/withdrawal machines. Customers are being advised to use these digital or self-service options wherever possible.

Why the Strike?

Bank unions are demanding the formal implementation of a five-day work week for public sector bank employees, a change they say was agreed upon in principle during 2024 wage settlement talks but has yet to be officially rolled out. They argue that declaring all Saturdays as holidays will improve work-life balance without harming productivity, as weekday hours could be lengthened to compensate.

Union leaders say the action is necessary after earlier negotiations with government and labour officials failed to deliver progress on their key demand.

What Customers Should Do