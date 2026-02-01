Updated 1 February 2026 at 08:30 IST
Budget 2026 Marks Break From Tradition, Spotlight On FM Sitharaman’s Part-B Speech
The Budget 2026 is expected to mark a significant departure from traditional Budget presentations, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Part-B speech, which is expected to outline India’s short and long-term economic vision, set to be more detailed as compared to the Part-A.
New Delhi: The Union Budget 2026-27 is set to mark a significant departure from traditional Budget presentations, with heightened attention on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Part-B speech, which is expected to outline India’s short and long-term economic vision.
In a few hours, Sitharaman will present her ninth Union Budget.
Unlike previous years, where the focus largely remained on tax proposals and immediate fiscal measures, this year’s Budget is being seen as a strategic pivot. Sources indicate that Part-B of the Budget speech could be far more detailed, offering a comprehensive roadmap that reflects the government’s long-term priorities and policy direction.
The Part-B, which typically lists tax proposals, is expected to carry a detailed outline of India’s economic priorities, including how the government plans to strengthen manufacturing, expand exports and position India more competitively in global value chains.
Part-B is expected to lay equal emphasis on near-term goals and long-term structural objectives, highlighting areas where India aims to build resilience, competitiveness and global leadership. The speech is also likely to articulate how the government plans to leverage India’s strengths amid global economic uncertainty.
There is considerable global focus on Sitharaman’s Part-B address, as international observers look for signals on India’s reform trajectory, investment climate and economic ambitions in the years ahead.
The unusual shift signals the government’s intention to present a sharper and more direct reform blueprint. The roadmap outlined in this section is expected to showcase India’s preparedness to navigate global challenges while positioning itself as a key growth engine for the world economy.
With expectations running high, Sitharaman’s Part-B speech is being closely watched as a statement of intent, one that could define India’s economic narrative beyond the current fiscal year.
