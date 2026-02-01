Budget 2026: Sitharaman Flags Growth, Reform and Manufacturing Push in Opening Remarks

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the Union Budget for 2026–27 on the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, opened her speech by highlighting India’s economic stability, fiscal discipline, and sustained growth over the past decade. She said India’s economic trajectory since the government assumed office 12 years ago has been shaped by conscious policy choices made even amid global uncertainty and disruption.

Sitharaman said India has maintained around 7% growth, alongside moderate inflation, by prioritising reforms, public investment, and domestic capacity building. She underlined the government’s focus on strengthening manufacturing, energy security, and reducing dependence on critical imports, while keeping Atmanirbharta as a guiding principle.

Growth with Inclusion and Global Integration

The finance minister said the government has sought to balance growth with inclusion, pointing to measures aimed at employment generation, agricultural productivity, household purchasing power and universal service delivery. These efforts, she said, have contributed to poverty reduction and improved living standards.

Referring to the evolving global environment, Sitharaman noted that disruptions in trade, supply chains and access to resources have intensified, while new technologies are transforming production systems and increasing pressure on water, energy and critical minerals. She said India must remain deeply integrated with global markets, export more and attract stable, long-term capital to support its expanding trade and investment needs.

Advertisement

Three Kartavya and the Reform Push

Sitharaman said the Budget is inspired by three Kartavya, accelerating and sustaining economic growth, fulfilling the aspirations of citizens by building their capacities, and ensuring inclusive access to resources and opportunities across regions and communities.

She described the Budget as youth-driven, drawing from ideas shared during the Lukasid Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026. The government’s reform agenda, termed the “Reform Express”, has seen over 350 reforms rolled out following the Prime Minister’s Independence Day address in 2025, including GST simplification, labour code notifications and compliance rationalisation.

Advertisement

Six Areas Identified for Growth Push

As part of the first Kartavya, Sitharaman said the government will focus on six areas: scaling up manufacturing in seven strategic and frontier sectors, rejuvenating legacy industries, creating champion MSMEs, delivering a strong infrastructure push, ensuring long-term security and stability, and developing city economic regions.

Manufacturing Push

Detailing interventions under the first Kartavya of accelerating growth, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major push to scale up manufacturing across seven strategic and frontier sectors, beginning with bio-pharmaceuticals.

She unveiled “Bio-Pharma Shakti”, a national strategy aimed at developing India as a global bio-pharma manufacturing hub, citing a shift in India’s disease burden towards non-communicable ailments such as diabetes, cancer and autoimmune disorders. Emphasising the role of biologic medicines in affordable healthcare and longevity, Sitharaman announced an outlay of ₹10,000 crore over five years for the initiative.

The strategy will focus on building a domestic ecosystem for biologics and biosimilars, including the setting up of three new National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERs) and the upgradation of seven existing institutes. A nationwide network of 1,000 accredited clinical trial sites will also be created. She said the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) will be strengthened to meet global regulatory standards and ensure faster approvals through dedicated scientific cadres.

Semiconductors, Rare Earths and Chemicals

Building on the India Semiconductor Mission, Sitharaman announced the launch of ISM 2.0, aimed at expanding India’s semiconductor capabilities beyond fabrication to include equipment, materials, full-stack Indian intellectual property and supply-chain resilience. Industry-led research and training centres will be set up to create a skilled workforce.

She also proposed increasing the outlay for the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme from ₹22,919 crore to ₹40,000 crore, citing strong investment interest and commitments exceeding initial targets.

To reduce import dependence in critical materials, the finance minister announced support for rare-earth corridors in mineral-rich states including Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, covering mining, processing, research and manufacturing. A separate cluster-based scheme will be launched to boost domestic chemical production through three dedicated chemical parks.

Capital Goods, Containers and Infrastructure Equipment

Highlighting capital goods as a productivity driver, Sitharaman announced that high-tech tool rooms will be set up by central public sector enterprises at two locations as digitally enabled, automated service bureaus. These will support the design and manufacture of high-precision components at scale.

She also proposed a scheme to enhance domestic manufacturing of construction and infrastructure equipment, spanning products from elevators and firefighting systems to tunnel-boring machines for metros and high-altitude roads. In addition, a container manufacturing scheme with a ₹10,000 crore outlay over five years was announced to build a globally competitive ecosystem.

Textiles, Sports Goods and Legacy Clusters

For the labour-intensive textile sector, Sitharaman outlined an integrated programme covering natural, man-made and new-age fibres, modernisation of traditional clusters, a consolidated handloom and handicraft programme, the TextEco initiative for sustainable apparel, and Samarth 2.0 for skilling and technology upgrades. She also announced plans to set up mega textile parks through a challenge-mode approach.

A Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj initiative was proposed to strengthen khadi, handloom and handicrafts through skilling, quality improvement, branding and global market linkages, benefiting artisans, ODOP clusters and rural youth. A dedicated initiative for sports goods manufacturing was also announced to position India as a global hub for high-quality, affordable equipment.

Separately, Sitharaman said the government will introduce a scheme to revive 200 legacy industrial clusters through infrastructure and technology upgrades to improve competitiveness.

MSMEs

Calling MSMEs a vital growth engine, the finance minister announced a ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund to create future champions, along with a ₹2,000 crore top-up to the Self-Reliant India Fund to support micro enterprises.

On liquidity, she said over ₹7 lakh crore has already been facilitated through the TReDS platform, and announced measures to deepen its use. These include mandating TReDS for MSME purchases by CPSEs, providing credit-guarantee support for invoice discounting, linking GeM with TReDS to improve financing access, and introducing TReDS receivables as asset-backed securities to enhance secondary-market liquidity.

To ease compliance for small businesses, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said professional bodies such as ICAI, ICSI and ICMAI will design short-term modular courses to create a cadre of “corporate mitras”, particularly in Tier II and Tier III cities. These accredited paraprofessionals will help MSMEs meet compliance requirements at affordable costs.

Capex raised to ₹12.2 lakh crore

Reiterating the government’s infrastructure push, Sitharaman said public capital expenditure has increased from ₹2 lakh crore in 2014–15 to ₹11.2 lakh crore in BE 2025–26. For FY27, capex has been raised to ₹12.2 lakh crore to sustain growth momentum.

To reduce risk for private developers, an Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund will be set up to provide partial credit guarantees to lenders. Asset monetisation will be accelerated through dedicated REITs for CPSU real estate.

The government will establish new dedicated freight corridors from Dankuni to Surat and operationalise 20 national waterways over five years, starting with National Waterway-5 in Odisha. Training institutes and inland ship-repair hubs, including at Varanasi and Patna, will support manpower and ecosystem development. A coastal cargo promotion scheme will be launched to raise the share of inland waterways and coastal shipping from 6% to 12% by 2047. Incentives for indigenised seaplane manufacturing and a VGF scheme for operations were also announced.

Climate action, urban expansion and financial sector reforms

An outlay of ₹20,000 crore over five years was proposed for carbon capture, utilisation and storage across sectors such as power, steel and cement.

Urban growth will be driven through City Economic Regions in Tier II, Tier III cities and temple towns, with ₹5,000 crore per region over five years. Seven high-speed rail corridors, including Mumbai–Pune, Pune–Hyderabad and Delhi–Varanasi, will be developed as growth connectors.