Budget 2026: Where To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget Speech In Hindi?

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1. Viewers are tune in to watching the upcoming budget speech live at 11 am on R Bharat and its YouTube platform.

Who will present the Union Budget 2026?

Amid heightened sectoral expectations, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver her ninth-consecutive Union Budget speech in the Lok Sabha on February 1 at 11 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

When does the Union Budget 2026 speech start?

The Budget speech which is scheduled to begin at 11 am usually extends to about an hour to an hour and a half, offering industry stakeholders a look at centre's capital expenditure plans tax alterations and top priorities for the coming year.

Where can viewers watch the Union Budget 2026 live in Hindi?

The Budget 2026 speech, a key event in the South Asian nation's economic calendar, drawing attention from industry stakeholders and stock market exchanges can be viewed here.

Is the Union Budget 2026 being presented on a Sunday?

The budget presentation, which has a ripple effect across all keys sectors from defence to AI is being presented on February 1, which is the first Sunday of this month. This timing is in line with tradition, even as this year’s speech falls on a Sunday.

Where can official Union Budget 2026 documents be accessed?

Once the speech concludes, the full Budget documents, including detailed financial statements and policy proposals, will be published on official portals.