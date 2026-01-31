Make Museums a Budget Priority: A Letter To FM Sitharaman On Eve Of Budget 2026

Honourable Finance Minister,

I am Arihan Singh, Founder of the Museum Learning Network, an initiative dedicated to transforming museums into “living classrooms” that extend learning beyond textbooks and classrooms, and make India’s cultural and scientific heritage accessible to every child and community.

As India advances its national priorities in education, skilling, and digital public infrastructure, I write to propose that museums be recognised not merely as cultural institutions, but as integral components of the country’s learning and knowledge ecosystem.

Across the world, leading powers treat museums as strategic assets of soft power and civic education. From the Smithsonian in Washington to the Louvre in Paris and the National Museum of China in Beijing, these institutions anchor national narratives, shape global perception, and extend learning far beyond formal classrooms. India, a civilisation of unmatched historical and cultural depth, now stands at a moment where it can make a similar, confident investment in its own civilisational storytelling.

Advertisement

We respectfully propose the creation of a dedicated, multi-year funding line for museum education and outreach. Stable support would enable sustained partnerships with government and private schools, curriculum-linked learning programmes, and travelling exhibitions that reach Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This would directly support the National Education Policy’s emphasis on experiential, inclusive, and place-based learning.

Equally important is targeted investment in digital and hybrid learning infrastructure for museums. Support for digitisation of collections, development of virtual tours in Indian languages, and the creation of open educational resources can place museums within the ambit of Digital India and national EdTech initiatives, expanding access for students in remote and underserved regions.

Advertisement

We also recommend the formal integration of museums into the national skilling and employment framework. Fellowships, internships, and vocational pathways in curation, conservation, heritage technology, and museum education can link museums to universities, ITIs, and the National Skill Development Mission, strengthening India’s creative and knowledge economy.

In addition, we highlight the transformative potential of a free or subsidised entry policy for museums, particularly for students, educators, and low-income families. Removing financial barriers would turn museums into truly open classrooms, ensuring that access to history, science, and cultural heritage is not determined by income or geography. A targeted reimbursement mechanism for participating museums can make this a fiscally responsible, high-impact public education measure.

Finally, we submit for your consideration a flagship budgetary allocation toward the creation of a “Museum of Bharat.” This would be a national institution designed not simply as a building of artefacts, but as an immersive, digitally enabled experience narrating India’s civilisational journey in all its pluralism and depth. Conceived as a public–private partnership, this museum could bring together government support, philanthropy, global collaborations, and India’s creative and technology sectors to create a world-class cultural and educational landmark aligned with the national vision for 2047.

Taken together, these measures would allow museums to contribute meaningfully to national goals in learning, inclusion, tourism, skilling, and digital public goods. We respectfully submit that such recognition in the Budget would signal India’s commitment to building not only economic capacity, but also the cultural and intellectual capital that will shape future generations.

Yours sincerely,



Arihan Singh

Founder

Museum Learning Network

India