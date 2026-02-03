Updated 3 February 2026 at 01:56 IST
Budget 2026–27: Industry-Wise Announcements and Likely Impact
Budget 2026–27 outlines industry-wise measures for MSMEs, manufacturing, exports, electronics, energy, infrastructure, services, and IT, aiming to boost investment, ease compliance, and strengthen India’s growth ecosystem.
MSMEs
● ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund; improves access to growth equity.
● Stronger TReDS via CPSE linkage + credit guarantee + GeM linkage; faster payments, better cash flow.
● Courier export cap of ₹10 lakh per consignment removed; helps D2C/small exporters scale.
Manufacturing and bonded supply chains
● 5-year income-tax exemption for non-residents supplying tooling/capex to toll manufacturers in bonded zones; boosts global OEM participation.
● Safe harbour for non-residents for component warehousing in bonded warehouses; improves tax certainty.
● Deferred duty payment window for trusted manufacturers; improves working capital.
Exports: seafood, leather/footwear, textiles
● Seafood: duty-free import limit for inputs raised from 1% to 3% of prior year FOB; lowers input cost.
● Leather/footwear: duty-free inputs extended to shoe uppers exports; strengthens value chain.
● Export time limit for leather/textile/footwear final product extended from 6 months to 1 year; eases compliance.
Electronics
● BCD exemption on specified microwave oven parts; supports domestic manufacturing/assembly.
Aviation and MRO
● Customs exemptions for aircraft manufacturing parts and MRO raw materials; supports aerospace ecosystem and lowers maintenance friction.
Trade facilitation and SEZ
● Trusted importers recognised in risk system; fewer interventions, faster clearance.
● Electronic sealing enables factory-to-ship export movement; reduces logistics touchpoints.
● One-time SEZ measure: eligible SEZ units can sell into DTA at concessional duty; supports capacity/inventory monetisation.
Energy transition and security
● ₹20,000 crore CCUS scheme; supports decarbonisation for hard-to-abate industries.
● Customs support for critical minerals, solar glass, battery storage, nuclear project goods; accelerates domestic clean-energy supply chains.
Infrastructure and logistics
● New DFC: Dankuni–Surat; long-term logistics efficiency.
● 20 new National Waterways + inland ship repair ecosystem; boosts multimodal logistics.
● Coastal cargo share target 6% to 12% by 2047; supports bulk logistics.
● Seaplane VGF for indigenised manufacturing; niche aviation opportunity.
Services and talent
● Medical value tourism: five hubs with private partnership; benefits hospitals / hospitality.
● Training 1.5 lakh caregivers; strengthens healthcare workforce.
● AVGC labs in 15,000 schools and 500 colleges; builds creator/animation/gaming talent pipeline.
IT, cloud and data centres
● Common safe-harbour margin for IT services and threshold increased to ₹2,000 crore; greater certainty, fewer disputes.
● Automated safe-harbour approvals with up to 5-year continuity; reduced officer interface.
● Faster unilateral APA timeline target of 2 years.
● Tax holiday till 2047 for foreign cloud firms using India-based data centres + safe harbour for DC services; stronger investment signal for data-centre ecosystem.
