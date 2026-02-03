Budget 2026–27: Industry-Wise Announcements and Likely Impact | Image: X

MSMEs

● ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund; improves access to growth equity.

● Stronger TReDS via CPSE linkage + credit guarantee + GeM linkage; faster payments, better cash flow.

● Courier export cap of ₹10 lakh per consignment removed; helps D2C/small exporters scale.

Manufacturing and bonded supply chains

● 5-year income-tax exemption for non-residents supplying tooling/capex to toll manufacturers in bonded zones; boosts global OEM participation.

● Safe harbour for non-residents for component warehousing in bonded warehouses; improves tax certainty.

● Deferred duty payment window for trusted manufacturers; improves working capital.

Exports: seafood, leather/footwear, textiles

● Seafood: duty-free import limit for inputs raised from 1% to 3% of prior year FOB; lowers input cost.

● Leather/footwear: duty-free inputs extended to shoe uppers exports; strengthens value chain.

● Export time limit for leather/textile/footwear final product extended from 6 months to 1 year; eases compliance.

Electronics

● BCD exemption on specified microwave oven parts; supports domestic manufacturing/assembly.

Aviation and MRO

● Customs exemptions for aircraft manufacturing parts and MRO raw materials; supports aerospace ecosystem and lowers maintenance friction.

Trade facilitation and SEZ

● Trusted importers recognised in risk system; fewer interventions, faster clearance.

● Electronic sealing enables factory-to-ship export movement; reduces logistics touchpoints.

● One-time SEZ measure: eligible SEZ units can sell into DTA at concessional duty; supports capacity/inventory monetisation.

Energy transition and security

● ₹20,000 crore CCUS scheme; supports decarbonisation for hard-to-abate industries.

● Customs support for critical minerals, solar glass, battery storage, nuclear project goods; accelerates domestic clean-energy supply chains.

Infrastructure and logistics

● New DFC: Dankuni–Surat; long-term logistics efficiency.

● 20 new National Waterways + inland ship repair ecosystem; boosts multimodal logistics.

● Coastal cargo share target 6% to 12% by 2047; supports bulk logistics.

● Seaplane VGF for indigenised manufacturing; niche aviation opportunity.

Services and talent

● Medical value tourism: five hubs with private partnership; benefits hospitals / hospitality.

● Training 1.5 lakh caregivers; strengthens healthcare workforce.

● AVGC labs in 15,000 schools and 500 colleges; builds creator/animation/gaming talent pipeline.

IT, cloud and data centres

● Common safe-harbour margin for IT services and threshold increased to ₹2,000 crore; greater certainty, fewer disputes.

● Automated safe-harbour approvals with up to 5-year continuity; reduced officer interface.

● Faster unilateral APA timeline target of 2 years.