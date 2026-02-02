PM Modi Agreed To Stop Buying Russian Oil, Buy Much More From US: Donald Trump

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to stop buying oil from Russia and “buy much more” from the US, and "potentially," from Venezuela.

“He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, soon after his phone call with PM Modi.