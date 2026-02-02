Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • PM Modi Agreed To Stop Buying Russian Oil, Buy Much More From US: Donald Trump

Updated 2 February 2026 at 22:42 IST

PM Modi Agreed To Stop Buying Russian Oil, Buy Much More From US: Donald Trump

“He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Satyaki Baidya
Follow : Google News Icon  
PM Modi Agreed To Stop Buying Russian Oil, Buy Much More From US: Donald Trump
PM Modi Agreed To Stop Buying Russian Oil, Buy Much More From US: Donald Trump | Image: Reuters

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to stop buying oil from Russia and “buy much more” from the US, and "potentially," from Venezuela.

“He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, soon after his phone call with PM Modi.

Advertisement

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Satyaki Baidya

Published On: 2 February 2026 at 22:39 IST