President Murmu Feeds FM Sitharaman ‘Dahi-Cheeni’: Science & Astrology Behind Budget 2026’s Lucky Ritual

In her ninth consecutive budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, prepared to present the Union Budget 2026, her ninth consecutive budget, a familiar, heartwarming scene unfolded at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu, following a long-standing Indian tradition, fed the Finance Minister a spoonful of dahi-cheeni (curd and sugar).

While this is often dismissed as a simple superstition, the ritual is quite essential in both ancient Ayurvedic wisdom and modern science.

The Science of Calm and Energy

Beyond the symbolism of "good luck," the combination of curd and sugar serves a practical purpose during high-pressure events like a budget presentation.

Curd is a natural coolant. In Ayurveda, it is considered Kapha-vardhak, known for its ability to soothe the digestive system and lower body temperature. This helps maintain composure and reduce physical restlessness caused by stress.

While curd provides long-lasting protein and probiotics, the added sugar provides an immediate spike of glucose. This ensures the brain has the instant fuel required for the intense mental focus and stamina needed to deliver a lengthy speech.

Probiotics in curd help stabilise the gut. Since the nervous system is sensitive to anxiety, a calm stomach often leads to a calm mind.

The Astrological Alignment

In Vedic astrology, every element carries a greater significance. The ritual of dahi-cheeni is an attempt to align with:

1. The Moon (Chandra)

Curd, being white and cooling, is associated with the Moon. In astrology, the Moon manages the mind, emotions, and peace. Consuming curd is believed to strengthen the lunar influence, ensuring mental clarity and emotional stability.

2. The Venus (Shukra)

Sugar represents Venus, the planet of prosperity, harmony, and material wealth, an association for the presentation of a national budget.

3. The Power of White

Traditionally, white sugar is used rather than jaggery because the colour white is considered "Sattvik" (pure) and specifically resonates with the Moon's calming energy.

A Tradition of Transition

The dahi-cheeni ceremony has become an icon of the “Budget Day”, much like the Halwa ceremony that begins with the printing of the document.