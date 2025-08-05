Bumper 50% Listing! Aditya Infotech Share Price Stuns D-Street on Market Debut

Shares of Aditya Infotech Limited (AIL), a leading provider of video surveillance and security solutions, made a stellar debut on Dalal Street on Tuesday, August 5, listing at a premium of over 50% to its issue price.

Aditya Infotech shares were listed at Rs 1,018 on the BSE and Rs 1,015 on the NSE, compared to the issue price of ₹675, translating into a listing premium of 50.81% and 50.37%, respectively.

Aditya Infotech Share Price Today

For IPO allottees, this bumper listing translated into a profit of ₹7,480 per lot, based on 22 shares per lot.



Aditya Infotech IPO GMP Today

Market watchers were already optimistic about the debut. According to IPO GMP tracker sites, Aditya Infotech was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 305 on the morning of the listing, indicating a projected listing price of Rs 980, very close to actual levels.

Aditya Infotech IPO Detials

The company successfully raised Rs 1,300 crore through the IPO, which included a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 800 crore by existing shareholders.



The IPO witnessed extraordinary demand, getting subscribed a whopping 100.69 times overall. According to exchange data:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 133.21 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 72 times

Retail investors subscribed 50.87 times



Lead Managers and Market Buzz

ICICI Securities served as the book-running lead manager, while Link Intime was the registrar for the IPO.



About Aditya Infotech

Aditya Infotech operates under the well-known ‘CP Plus’ brand, offering a wide range of video surveillance and smart security products. Its product suite includes:

Smart home IoT cameras

HD analog and advanced network cameras

Body-worn and thermal cameras

AI-powered solutions like automatic number plate recognition, people counting, and heat mapping

Dashcams and 4G-enabled cameras for residential users