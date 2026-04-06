Bank of Maharashtra announced on Monday that its total deposits reached ₹3,50,585 crore as of March end, compared to ₹3,07,143 crore in the previous fiscal year. The bank's provisional business update for Q4 FY26 highlighted a significant expansion in its balance sheet, outperforming several of its public sector peers in credit growth.

The bank’s global advances witnessed a 22% growth. It surged to ₹2,92,115 crore from ₹2,39,837 crore a year ago. A key driver for this growth was the RAM (Retail, Agriculture, and MSME) segment, which has become the backbone of the bank's lending strategy.

Corporate Credit: Domestic corporate advances stood at ₹1.12 lakh crore, up from approximately ₹94,000 crore last year.

RAM Advances: The segment contributed ₹1.79 lakh crore to the total book.

CD Ratio: The domestic credit-deposit ratio improved to 82%, which is up from 78% in the previous year. This indicates more efficient capital deployment.

Why Are Deposits Up?

14% deposit surge is due to the bank’s aggressive branch expansion and digital-first customer acquisition strategy.

The bank maintained a high-quality liability profile with CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits rising 13% to ₹1.84 lakh crore. The CASA ratio remained a sector-leading 53%.

Consistent focus on granular retail deposits rather than volatile bulk deposits has helped the bank maintain a stable, low-cost funding base despite a high-interest-rate environment.

The bank has consistently reported one of the lowest cost-to-income ratios in the PSU space, approx. 37%. This has allowed it to offer competitive rates while maintaining margins.

Market Reaction

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra opened at ₹64.22, marking a gap-up entry compared to the previous close of ₹63.89. The initial reaction was fueled by the bank’s strong Q4 business update, specifically the 14% rise in deposits. Buying interest intensified as the PSU Bank index showed resilience against global macro headwinds. During this window, the stock hit an intraday high of ₹66.85. The surge was backed by a significant spike in trading volume, crossing the 1-crore share mark early in the day.

Advertisement

While the broader market faced pressure from high oil prices ($111/barrel), MAHABANK stayed in the green, buoyed by its sector-leading 53% CASA ratio.

As of 12:19 PM IST, Bank of Maharashtra is trading at ₹65.45, up 2.44% from the previous close. The stock is currently trading above its 100-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA).