MAHABANK, HDFC, & BoB Lead: Why Bank Deposits Are Surging As Investors Flee Market Meltdown

As the Sensex and Nifty 50 faced their most volatile March in recent history, dropping nearly 10% from peak levels, investors have pivoted back to the security of fixed deposits and savings accounts.

Provisional business updates for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, reveal a sector-wide jump in deposit mobilization, helping banks bridge a long-standing liquidity gap.

Bank of Baroda: Reported a 13% YoY growth in domestic deposits, thus reaching ₹14.01 lakh crore. It has surpassed analyst estimates of ₹13.79 lakh crore. Its global business crossed the ₹30.79 lakh crore milestone.

HDFC Bank: The private giant saw a 14.4% surge in deposits, hitting ₹31.06 lakh crore, with FDs growing at a faster clip of 15.5%.

Bank of Maharashtra: Led the PSU pack with a 14% jump in deposits to ₹3.50 lakh crore, hence maintaining a dominant 53% CASA ratio.

Karur Vysya Bank: Showcased mid-tier strength with a 13.3% increase in deposits to ₹1.15 lakh crore.

AU Small Finance Bank: Reported a massive 22.8% increase in total deposits to ₹1.52 lakh crore, as retail savers sought higher yields in the SFB space.

Why the Sudden Influx?

The primary driver behind this surge is the cooling of the equity cult. With oil prices hovering near $111/barrel and geopolitical threats to the Strait of Hormuz, retail investors are prioritizing capital protection over aggressive returns.

8% Yield: With many banks now offering 7.75% to 8.1% on special-tenure FDs, the "risk-free" return has become too attractive to ignore, especially when compared to a bleeding Nifty 50. SIP Fatigue: For the first time since 2022, monthly SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) inflows saw a plateau in March as investors redirected surplus cash into liquid savings accounts to prepare for war-led inflation. Liquidity Reversal: The RBI’s tight liquidity stance has finally forced banks to transmit rate hikes fully, thus making the Current Account Savings Account (CASA) and Term Deposit mix more lucrative for the common man.

For the past year, the RBI has sounded the alarm over Credit growing faster than Deposits. This Q4 surge has finally begun to narrow that chasm. While system-wide credit growth remains robust at ~13.8%, the 11% to 12% deposit growth seen this quarter is the highest in nearly two years.

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