The Indian rupee opened stronger against the US dollar on Friday morning. The move reflects global relief over reports that the United States and Iran are close to extending their regional ceasefire. The domestic currency opened at 95.55 per dollar. This marks a 14-paise gain from its previous close of 95.69.

The market movement comes after weeks of intense pressure on the rupee. Volatile energy markets and heavy foreign fund outflows had recently pushed the Indian currency to historic lows.

Global Oil Cools

The reason for the morning rally is a drop in international oil benchmarks. Reports from Washington indicate that US and Iranian negotiators have reached a tentative 60-day agreement to freeze hostilities. The window will be used to discuss deeper nuclear and security issues. In response, Brent crude futures fell more than 1 percent to trade near $92 per barrel.

Lower energy prices are a major positive for India. The country imports more than 80 percent of its crude oil requirements. A cheaper oil bill directly relieves pressure on India's current account deficit and helps stabilize the domestic currency.

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RBI Intervention

Forex traders noted that early market liquidity was smooth. The Reserve Bank of India has likely been active in the background. Analysts believe the central bank intervened in recent sessions to prevent aggressive speculative bets against the local currency.

The positive sentiment spilled directly into the Indian equity markets. The BSE Sensex gained over 220 points in the opening hour, led by major gains in technology and automotive stocks.

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Despite the strong morning opening, market experts are advising cautious optimism. The reported US-Iran memorandum still requires final, public approval from top political leaders in both Washington and Tehran.

Furthermore, foreign portfolio investors remain net sellers in the domestic market. Overseas institutions have pulled significant capital out of Indian equities this month due to broader global uncertainties.