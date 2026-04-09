Goldman Sachs, Nuvama Pivot To India Growth: Why Max Health & STL Are Today’s Top Picks

High-conviction brokerage calls are driving specialized rallies in the Indian markets this morning. Max Healthcare and Sterlite Technologies (STL) are leading the momentum as investors digest new expansion plans and aggressive target upgrades.

Max Healthcare’s ₹300 Crore Gambit

Goldman Sachs has reiterated its "Buy" stance on Max Healthcare. This follows the company’s ₹300 crore deal to acquire a 58.4% stake in Kalinga Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

The acquisition marks Max’s first entry into the Odisha market. The 250-bed facility sits on 10 acres of land. This provides massive room for expansion. Analysts expect Max to scale the site to 1,000 beds. The move fits Max’s strategy of bringing high-end medical services to under-served regional hubs.

Sterlite Tech and AI

In the technology sector, Nuvama Institutional Equities has hiked its target price for Sterlite Technologies (STL) to ₹280. The new target implies an upside of approximately 40%.

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The upgrade is fueled by the rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence. AI-dense data centers require significantly more connectivity than traditional servers. Some estimates suggest a 36x increase in fiber requirements per rack. As a leading producer of optical solutions, STL is a primary beneficiary of this infrastructure shift.

Market

As of 1:00 PM, both Max Healthcare and Sterlite Technologies (STL) are significantly outperforming the broader Nifty 50, which is currently testing the 23,900 level. The benchmark Sensex has dropped nearly 700 points, retreating from its previous close of 77,562 due to renewed oil price volatility.

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Sterlite Technologies (STL): The stock has locked at its upper circuit of 9.45%, hitting a day high of ₹220.56. It remains a top performer.

Max Healthcare: The stock is trading at ₹941.15, up nearly 1% in a declining market.

Sentiment has turned cautious as Brent Crude rebounds toward $97, driven by Tehran’s allegations of ceasefire violations and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz.