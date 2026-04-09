Goldman Sachs, Nuvama Pivot To India Growth: Why Max Health & STL Are Today’s Top Picks
Institutional interest in Indian healthcare and digital infrastructure spiked on Thursday. Goldman Sachs maintained a "Buy" on Max Healthcare after its entry into Odisha. Simultaneously, Nuvama raised its target for Sterlite Technologies (STL) to ₹280, citing a surge in fiber demand driven by global AI data centers.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
High-conviction brokerage calls are driving specialized rallies in the Indian markets this morning. Max Healthcare and Sterlite Technologies (STL) are leading the momentum as investors digest new expansion plans and aggressive target upgrades.
Max Healthcare’s ₹300 Crore Gambit
Goldman Sachs has reiterated its "Buy" stance on Max Healthcare. This follows the company’s ₹300 crore deal to acquire a 58.4% stake in Kalinga Hospital, Bhubaneswar.
The acquisition marks Max’s first entry into the Odisha market. The 250-bed facility sits on 10 acres of land. This provides massive room for expansion. Analysts expect Max to scale the site to 1,000 beds. The move fits Max’s strategy of bringing high-end medical services to under-served regional hubs.
Sterlite Tech and AI
In the technology sector, Nuvama Institutional Equities has hiked its target price for Sterlite Technologies (STL) to ₹280. The new target implies an upside of approximately 40%.
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The upgrade is fueled by the rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence. AI-dense data centers require significantly more connectivity than traditional servers. Some estimates suggest a 36x increase in fiber requirements per rack. As a leading producer of optical solutions, STL is a primary beneficiary of this infrastructure shift.
Market
As of 1:00 PM, both Max Healthcare and Sterlite Technologies (STL) are significantly outperforming the broader Nifty 50, which is currently testing the 23,900 level. The benchmark Sensex has dropped nearly 700 points, retreating from its previous close of 77,562 due to renewed oil price volatility.
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Sterlite Technologies (STL): The stock has locked at its upper circuit of 9.45%, hitting a day high of ₹220.56. It remains a top performer.
Max Healthcare: The stock is trading at ₹941.15, up nearly 1% in a declining market.
Sentiment has turned cautious as Brent Crude rebounds toward $97, driven by Tehran’s allegations of ceasefire violations and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Traders have now shifted their focus to TCS Q4 results, which will be declared today after market hours. With TCS currently trading higher at ₹2,604, its earnings will set the tone for the IT sector and the broader indices heading into the weekend.