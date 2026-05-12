Nifty Bank Cracks 500 Points as Record Low Rupee and $105 Oil Fuel Fears of Rate Hikes

India’s banking sector faced heavy selling pressure on Tuesday. A combination of a collapsing currency and skyrocketing energy prices forced investors to rethink the outlook for credit growth and inflation.

The Nifty Bank index dropped 547.55 points, or 1.01%, to trade at 53,892.35 by mid-day. After a cautious opening at 54,178.40, the index struggled to hold its ground. It touched a session low of 53,816.65 as the broader market sentiment soured.

Inflation Scare

The primary trigger for the banking rout is the Rupee hitting an all-time low of 95.32 against the US Dollar. A weak currency, coupled with Brent crude at $105 per barrel, is a recipe for "imported inflation."

Banks are highly sensitive to inflation. Higher fuel and import prices often lead the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to keep interest rates high. For lenders, this means higher borrowing costs and a potential slowdown in home and auto loans. Investors are now worried that the long-awaited cycle of interest rate cuts may be delayed.

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Private Lenders Under Fire

Heavyweight private banks were the biggest drag on the index. IndusInd Bank emerged as the top loser, sliding 2.48%. Other major players also faced the heat:

Federal Bank dropped 1.95%.

ICICI Bank fell 1.69% to ₹1,245.00.

HDFC Bank and Axis Bank traded in the red, losing nearly 1% each.

The sell-off in these stocks is largely driven by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). These investors are pulling out of liquid banking stocks to protect their capital as the Dollar strengthens globally.

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Interestingly, select Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) banks managed to buck the trend. Canara Bank rose 1.04%, while Union Bank remained flat with a slight positive bias. Analysts suggest that the lower valuations of PSU banks compared to their private peers are providing a small cushion. However, State Bank of India could not maintain its gains, trading down 0.66%.

Tight Liquidity Concerns

As the Rupee depreciates, the RBI often intervenes by selling Dollars and sucking out Rupees from the system. This can tighten liquidity and push up short-term lending rates.