Upstream Surge (ONGC/Oil India): Pure-play explorers remain the only natural hedge. ONGC shares hit a 52-week high of ₹281.10 this week. Analysts at Jefferies indicate that every $1/bbl rise in crude adds approximately ₹6,100 crore to ONGC’s annual EBITDA. Oil India has similarly outperformed, with year-to-date returns of 12% against a 6% decline in the broader Nifty Oil & Gas index.

The Refining Squeeze (Reliance Industries): Reliance (RIL) saw its stock decline nearly 4.6% in late March. Morgan Stanley notes that the premium on Heavy-Sour crude, the grade most impacted by the Hormuz blockade, is erasing the traditional complexity advantage of RIL’s Jamnagar facility.