‘Business Will Go On, Nothing Will Change’: RPG Enterprises’ Harsh Goenka On RCB Victory Parade Stampede

Industrialist and RPG Enterprises Chairperson Harsh Goenka has voiced his anguish and frustration over the tragic stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru that left 11 people dead and several injured.

The tragedy unfolded during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 victory celebrations, marking a dark turn in what was meant to be a historic day for fans.



Harsh Goenka's Scathing Critique

Shaken by the incident, Harsh Goenka took to X (formerly Twitter) with a hard-hitting post:

"Delhi station stampede. Kumbh stampede. Bangalore IPL stampede. Dozens die. No resignations. No accountability. No lessons.

In India, the life of a common man isn’t priceless—it’s worthless.

Cheaper than a cup of chai!

Business will go on as usual. Nothing will change. "





His post has gone viral, triggering widespread conversations about the failure of event planning and crowd control in high-density public events.



In a follow-up post, he shared a reflective note: “Prayers don’t change things for you. It changes you for things. And that changes everything.”





Condolences from RCB’s Former Owner

RCB’s original owner, Vijay Mallya, also posted a message expressing his sorrow:

“Absolutely gutted to hear of the sad loss of life and injuries in Bengaluru. RCB fans who came to celebrate the IPL champions met a fate that they did not deserve. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the unfortunate victims. Om Shanti.”



