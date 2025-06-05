RCB Victory Parade Stampede: Details of the Victims Who Lost Lives As IPL 2025 Celebrations Turned Deadly | Who is Responsible?

Bengaluru Stampede Horror: What began as a historic celebration of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s first Indian Premier League (IPL) title ended in a horrifying tragedy on Wednesday, as a massive crowd outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium led to a deadly stampede that killed 11 people and injured over 30 others.

The tragedy unfolded on Wednesday afternoon as lakhs of fans gathered to celebrate RCB’s maiden IPL title, leading to crowd crush and chaos reportedly due to poor crowd control and last-minute changes to the event plan.

What Happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium?

Following RCB’s thrilling IPL 2025 win, fans poured into central Bengaluru, filling MG Road, Cubbon Park, and areas around Vidhana Soudha in anticipation of a promised open-bus victory parade and felicitation ceremony at the stadium.

What led to the confusion was traffic police announcing at 11:56 am about the cancellation of the open bus parade. However, thousands of fans, who were unaware of the change, continued to swarm the streets in hope to see their favourite cricket stars en route the stadium. People even climbed trees and buildings to get a view of the players. At around 3 PM, reportedly over 2 to 3 lakh people gathered near the stadium and along the one-kilometre stretch from Vidhana Soudha while the police were estimating only nearly 50,000 people. In an attempt to control the crowd, police even resorted to mild lathi-charge.

The horrifying tragedy struck when fans noticed that RCB team entered the stadium in a closed vehicle instead of the victory parade which was anticipated. The festive atmosphere soon turned grim at around 4 PM. The chaos broke out near Gate 3 of the stadium when both the ticketed and non-ticketed fans started attempting to force their way inside.

Victims of RCB Victory Parade Stampede

The authorities have confirmed the identities of the 11 victims. The deceased include young fans, some as young as 13, and several students who had gathered to witness history. Hospitals across Bengaluru are treating dozens more.

1. Bhoomik, 20 (Male) – Vaidehi Hospital

2. Sahana, 19 (Female) – Vaidehi Hospital

3. Poornachand, 32 (Male) – Vaidehi Hospital

4. Unidentified, 20 (Gender Unknown) – Vaidehi Hospital

5. Chinmayi, 19 (Female) – Manipal (Vikram) Hospital

6. Divansi, 13 (Female) – Bowring Hospital

7. Shravan (Chintamani), 20 (Male) – Bowring Hospital

8. Devi (Andhra Pradesh), 29 (Female) – Bowring Hospital

9. Shivaling (Kannur), 17 (Male) – Bowring Hospital

10. Manoj, 33 (Male) – Bowring Hospital

11. Akshata (Mangalore) – Age Unknown (Female), Bowring Hospital

The stampede left over 30 people injured, some critically. According to officials, treatment is ongoing at various Bengaluru hospitals:

Vaidehi Hospital: 14 injured

Bowring Hospital: 18 injured

Manipal (Vikram) Hospital: 3 injured

Sparsh Hospital (Infantry Road): 5 injured

Poor Planning Under Scrutiny: Who Is Responsible?

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah acknowledged that the administration was unprepared for the overwhelming turnout. The state government has also ordered a magisterial investigation and a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased. The government will also bear the medical expenses of those injured. The probe is expected to be conducted by G Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Bengaluru Urban District, with a report expected within 15 days. The enquiry team will investigate the causes, sequence of events, and lapses behind the tragedy.

While addressing the media, CM Siddaramaiah looked visibly agitated with repeated questions about – Who is responsible? Under intense scrutiny over the collective crowd management failure outside Chinnaswamy Stadium leading to such a tragedy, the CM lost his temper multiple times.

Siddaramaiah insisted the event was not a government function. “This tragedy should not have happened, but it did. We are deeply pained by it... It was the Cricket Association that organised the event. We only provided security,” he said, repeatedly deflecting responsibility from the state administration.

“I don’t want to defend the incident. I don’t want to politicise it either,” Siddaramaiah said.

When questioned about the government’s urgency in organising the felicitation ceremony, Siddaramaiah swiftly passed the blame on and said, “The stadium can hold around 35,000 people. Passes were distributed accordingly. But two to three lakh people showed up outside.”

‘50-60 people died in Kumbh Mela… I did not criticise’ | What’s wrong with CM Siddaramaiah?

As Karnataka mourns the deaths of 11 people, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s response has only deepened public outrage.